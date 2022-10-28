Western Advocate

Contract awarded to construct extension to Bathurst Bulldogs clubhouse

By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated October 28 2022 - 2:34am, first published 2:30am
Bathurst Bulldogs players Jacinta Windsor, Claudia McLaren and Kate Gullifer outside the clubhouse, which will be extended to provide facilities for female players. Picture by Phil Blatch

THE Bathurst Bulldogs Rugby Club is a step closer to having a better clubhouse for its female players.

