THE Bathurst Bulldogs Rugby Club is a step closer to having a better clubhouse for its female players.
Bathurst Regional Council has awarded the construction contract for the extension to the existing clubhouse, accepting the tender from Easy Line Constructions.
The company is based at Raglan and has worked with Bathurst council before, having constructed a plaque display at the National Motor Racing Museum in 2021.
The extension to the Bulldogs' clubhouse will come at a cost of $530,649.
There has been a growing participation in the sport by women, which has resulted in the need to expand the clubhouse facilities at the Bulldogs home ground, Ashwood Park.
In December, the Bathurst Bulldogs Rugby Club received a grant of $407,000 from the NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund to go towards the extension.
Council also agreed to chip in $100,000 of its own funds.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
The extension will incorporate two change rooms, two sets of bathrooms, female toilets, a disabled toilet which will be available to the public and a meeting room.
When the clubhouse was built 13 years ago, there were no women's Bulldogs teams.
That has since changed and meant that female players have had to share the male changerooms.
Being able to give women their own space will benefit all the Bulldogs players.
"Having our own change rooms and things like that makes it more appealing for girls [to play], I think," player Kate Gullifer said.
"When we've got first grade, second grade, third grade men's playing, as well as women's, there's just that little bit of urgency to get out [of the change rooms] so the next team can come in, so women being able to have their own just lets the men do their own thing in their own change room now."
The new facilities will also be useful should Bathurst host major regional sporting events.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.