BATHURST South and Bathurst West public schools got a taste of university life when they visited the local Charles Sturt campus this week.
They were there for what is called a Check It Out! day.
Ben Rodwell, CSU's Future Moves program co-ordinator, said the day is a chance for Year 6 students in the Central West to experience what it's like to study at university.
"As these students move into high school, this is a great opportunity to create awareness around higher education, discuss and overcome barriers students might have about university, learn about university life and what opportunities are available to them through higher education," he said.
Mr Rodwell said about 150 Year 6 students from four public schools (the others were Parkes Public and Portland Central) across the Central West region attended the campus.
"Students were able to explore a range of disciplines, including engineering, nursing, paramedicine, business and accounting, by involvement in workshops run by Charles Sturt University academics," he said.
The students participated in a mock graduation ceremony at the end of the day, celebrating their achievements throughout the day.
