IF you're a fan of feel-good music with which you can sing along, then you're bound to love Hannah's Good Time Music every Friday at 1pm on 2MCE.
Along with Vivability team members Madi Smith and Liam Veigel, Hannah presents a one-hour music show on 2MCE.
Each week's show is organised around a fun theme and includes a feature song for Hannah's Good Time Karaoke.
The team sing along to the song live on air and invite you to sing along with them.
RECENT TUNED IN COLUMNS:
Over the month of November, special guests will be invited to join Hannah's Good Time Music and have some of their favourite songs played.
Guests will include 2MCE's Mamas with the Pops (Kerry Patten and Sharon Williams), Dave Webb and Lauren Hagney, Robbie Mortimer, and Grant Denyer.
In the past, Hannah has asked guests about songs they loved in their teenage years, their favourite song now, and even about their favourite ice-cream flavour.
"I like having our friends come on the show because they get to have fun and sing with us," Hannah said.
Liam Veigel and Madi Smith said having local artists on the show not only promotes their talent within the community and beyond by playing their songs but, importantly, it allows them an opportunity to just be themselves.
They say it is a relaxing environment with no hard questions.
They say Hannah's Good Time Music is a show like no other, allowing someone with a disability to showcase their ability through music and song.
When asked if the guests will be participating in the karaoke segment, Liam assured me that "each of our guests will be invited to sing along to a song that Hannah has picked for the show".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.