IT was five years ago when Haylee Lepaio scored 20 points to lead Bathurst to glory in the Waratah State League division one grand final, but this Saturday night she wants the Goldminers to shine once more.
Lepaio wants to send a message that the Goldminers women are still a side which can play thrilling basketball and the team is one juniors should aspire to be part of.
"I think basketball has always been pretty strong here and just having that opportunity to showcase it for once - something we haven't been able to do for a couple of years - is really nice," Lepaio said.
"We won the 2012 and 2017 State League titles and it's now been a few years since we've had a senior women's team. So it's good to have a game in town and show some of the younger ones basketball actually is pretty good here."
Unlike 2017 when the Goldminers played against teams across the state, they are now participating in the Western Women's Basketball competition.
It's only a short competition involving four teams - Bathurst, Orange, Dubbo and Gilgandra - but there's still a chance to showcase the sport.
This Saturday the Goldminers can do it when hosting the Gilgandra Windmills at the Bathurst Indoor Sports Stadium.
The two sides were initially meant to meet on October 8 but torrential rain in the region saw the match postponed, Goldminers skipper Lepaio saying 'the travel logistics were not ideal'.
Having drawn with Dubbo 64-all before fighting hard in last week's 52-41 loss to Orange, the Goldminers are aiming for their first win in the league.
They've assembled their strongest side yet to try and make that happen.
"We'll have 11 this week, we had six last week, seven the week before ... so I think 11 is nice to have and no-one should complain about being tired," Lepaio laughed.
"We've got a pretty good line-up this weekend, we've got girls coming out of the woodwork who haven't played for a few years either.
"Because we don't have much of a competition to play locally on a Thursday night, we'll just being going hard and seeing how far we can go in this competition."
The line-up the Goldminers have to take on the Windmills includes two members of that State League title winning side from 2017 in Lepaio and Bronte Emanuel.
There's more experience in guard Teagan Edwards (nee Burke), who previously captained the Goldminers, was one of the best attacking players in State League and has worn state colours.
Throw sisters Jess and Emily Matthews into that mix as well as two more experienced talls in Razz Monaghan and Brook McInnes and you can see why Lepaio thinks the Goldminers can inspire.
"We've got a very tall line-up, obviously Razz, Brooke and I are all over six-foot and there are another couple of girls who are six-foot as well," she said.
"It's really weird to have all these post players, our inside presence is strong."
Though Lepaio is not sure what challenges Gilgandra will present, she's still expecting a good game.
"I've not actually played them in my time, but I think in the younger age groups coming through they've actually got a lot of talent out there," she said.
"I think this weekend they unfortunately will be like us last weekend, they don't have many numbers, but I think they are going to be pretty aggressive around the ball and physical and I'd imagine they'd have a couple of quick little ones as well which always makes it interesting."
The Goldminers need to win this last pool game to be any chance of progressing to the final, but looking at the bigger picture Lepaio hopes to expand on the maiden season in 2023 and beyond.
"We'd love to build on this competition, it might be a bit much to commit to State League but if we could extend this Central West competition and play all the teams a couple of times it would be great for the region and the younger kids growing up to have something to aspire to," she said.
Tip-off in Saturday night's game at the Bathurst Indoor Sports Stadium is 6.30pm.
