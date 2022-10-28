PROVE a point by winning plenty of them, that is the goal for Bathurst's tennis talents in this Sunday's Central West Cup finale.
Orange heads into the sixth round holding enough of a lead it should retain the cup it won in the inaugural series last year.
But Bathurst will take a strong eight-player team to Dubbo and is intent on finishing the tri-city series on a positive note.
"I think we basically have go through undefeated on the day to try and get the win, Orange has pretty much sealed the deal," Bathurst coach Andrew Mitton said.
"We had a bit of shocker last time we played at Orange, we had three of our top four in but then I couldn't get anyone, we struggled.
"I think every town will agree if Bathurst has their best eight no-one can get near us, but we've never had our best eight, there's been a minimum of three people away every time we've had a round.
"But this weekend we've got four of our top five in, to have that means we'll be very strong top end, then we've got a bit of depth down the bottom.
"So I think we'll be competitive, I'd like to think we'll get the victory against both towns this weekend. If our form is right and we show what we've got, we should go quite well."
Bathurst's number one and two players Matt Stewart and Alex Mitton will spearhead the bid to claim final round honours.
They'll be joined by Matt Gibson, Harry Evans, Mark Wilkinson, Andrew Mitton, John Bullock and Matt Tree.
"Matt [Tree] and John play well together because they've played a lot of tennis with each other, Mark Wilkinson and I are both coaches at the centre so we know each other pretty well and the other four play a lot of tennis together," the coach said.
"So we'll be very strong and I'd like to think we can get the chocolates."
Across this year's Central West Cup Bathurst has used 17 different players and drawn on members such as Tree and Bullock from Eglinton Tennis Club.
Mitton says it highlights the depth of tennis in the city, but it also shows why Bathurst is currently sitting second in the series.
"Orange have a pretty good, reliable squad. They've got about 10 or 11 in their group and they get nearly all of them every time which makes them very consistent," he said.
"Dubbo are a bit like us, they're a bit hit and miss, but they're very hard to beat at Dubbo as that's when they get all their locals to play.
"It goes to show it's more about the reliability of the players as to who is the best town on the day."
Mitton revealed that Eglinton is considering joining the series next year, while there could be more format changes to make things easier for players.
But in the main he sees the cup as a big positive for tennis in the Central West.
"We'll revise it again next year, we're looking at bringing in another team to make it easier. Six rounds throughout the year, it's tough, it's hard to get eight of the best players every time to go, so we might condense it," he said.
"But the format is good, everyone is enjoying it, it's good quality tennis on the day and everyone is getting a bit of variety instead of just playing the same people.
"We've cut out the singles this year, we enjoyed the singles and I think we went through pretty much undefeated in our singles last year, but the other centres have some older players that don't like singles but are good, experienced doubles players.
"So it's all doubles, it's a full match format, everyone plays a minimum of four sets on the day."
