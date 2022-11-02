BATHURST'S Mitch Thompson will be looking to bring home gold for not just himself but also Australia when he contests the downhill competition at the World Skate Games in Argentina.
The World Skate Games bring together the world's best competitors across a range of skateboard, inline skating and scooter events over more than three weeks of action at Buenos Aires and San Juan.
Thompson booked himself a place among a talented Australian squad for the Argentina journey after he finished inside the top six of the downhill event at the national championships earlier this year.
Things were looking up for Thompson in 2019 after he won his home city Newton's Nation event on Mount Panorama, which was followed up that year with top five finishes at Keeping It High and La Virgen.
However, COVID put major international downhill events on hold until this year, and Thompson has taken full advantage of the lively racing calendar to travel across several continents.
Now Thompson gets a chance to not only test himself on the slopes of Punta Negra but to also represent Australia on one of the biggest stages for his sport.
Thompson said the World Skate Games will be a great way to cap off what's been an exciting return to racing this year.
"COVID really shut everything down, much like other sports, but earlier this year I went to America and midway through the year I went to Europe and it's nice to be able to get on a roll again," he said.
"I still feel pretty good out there. Earlier in the year we had the Australian Championships and I finished fourth there, which is what qualified me for Argentina.
"Over in America I finished in the consis [consolation finals] with a fifth so I've still been up there. I am a little bit rusty but it's been good working my way back up."
The World Skate Games got underway on October 23, with its Buenos Aires events, while Thompson's downhill portion of the games at San Juan doesn't get its training days underway until November 8.
Thompson flies out for Argentina on Friday, with his section set to run over November 10 to 12.
He had to battle hard for his spot in the Australian team after he title defence at the national champs didn't go quite to plan.
"I needed to finish top six, but I was hoping to do a bit better there because I won that race last time, pre-covid," he said.
"On the practice day I split my elbow pretty deep. I didn't go and get stitches because I knew I wouldn't be able to compete, so I just wrapped it up and pushed through.
"Since then I've had a couple of smaller races in Australia where I've made podiums. Racing in Argentina will be a great shakedown to see where everyone is at because it brings everyone from everywhere together.
"The last time an event of this level took place was in 2019 in Barcelona so it will be great to represent Australia again."
Thompson said it will be tough to make any predictions about what could unfold at the games.
"The way the track looks it kind of suits my riding style. I've been trying to bulk up a little bit to try and get down the hill a bit quicker. I should stack up pretty well, and we've got a couple to practice on the hill as well," he said.
"The Australian World Champion, Harry Clarke, will be one to watch. There's also Diego Poncelet, who just won the new world series in its teething year.
"You never know what to expect though because there's always so many new people coming out of the woodworks every year. This track really favours everyone too, because it doesn't look too difficult."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
