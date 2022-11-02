Western Advocate
Bathurst's Mitch Thompson ready to represent Australia at World Skate Games in Argentina

November 2 2022
BATHURST'S Mitch Thompson will be looking to bring home gold for not just himself but also Australia when he contests the downhill competition at the World Skate Games in Argentina.

