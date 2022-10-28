FIVE years ago when Jessie Adams and Michelle Patton met while competing in the Bathurst Wallabies' inaugural women's only triathlon, they had little idea the sport would see them form special friendship.
Since then the duo have swum, run and pedalled their way through countless kilometres and while Patton no longer lives in Bathurst, the bond the pair formed through triathlon has remained.
Come this Sunday, the two good friends will unite to tackle the Noosa Triathlon together.
Adams will tackle the 1.5 kilometre open water swim and 40km cycle before handing over to Patton to bring it home with a 10km run.
Their goal is not to set blistering times or chase a podium, but to have fun and share in the thrill of competing in a supportive environment.
It's the same goal they had when first diving into the pool in Bathurst five years ago.
"We both decided that we are just there to participate in the event and to enjoy the fun it will bring with no heavy expectations on our performance, getting a place or anything like that," Adams said.
"That's something I love about this sport, I'm not a very competitive person by nature but I do love to continue to challenge myself to be better.
"That's why I love this sport because you can set your own goals and not worry about what other people are doing around you. It's about having fun and doing what you can.
"Another beautiful thing about the sport is that everyone is there cheering everyone else on. It doesn't matter if it takes you an hour or three hours, the product is still the same, you still achieve the same thing."
For Adams, who has competed in events such as the Huskisson Triathlon Festival in the past, her Noosa debut has been a long time in coming.
"Three years ago I bought the ticket into the event and at that time I was training consistently. I was doing two swims a week, two runs a week, two rides a week, but unfortunately COVID cancelled both the 2020 and 2021," she said.
"So this is me actually getting to use it [ticket]. I am still involved with the club but I have definitely pulled back on my training so at the moment I've just been doing 12 weeks of weekly strength and conditioning sessions.
"So I know my job is going to be hard come Sunday, but hopefully I'll survive."
It was Adams' change in circumstances that made her decide to unite with Patton rather than completing all three legs herself.
But she thinks it will increase the enjoyment factor and now just has her fingers crossed for good weather.
"It makes it even more fun that I get to do it with her. We met at the women's event, the first women's event they had," Adams said.
"We did lots of training together and we formed a beautiful friendship from there.
"I hope we don't get rain on Sunday, Michelle checked the weather and it is meant to be dry, so fingers crossed it is and I don't slip off the bike."
No matter the weather, Adams and Patton will no doubt enjoy the chance to share another moment together in the sport that forged their friendship.
