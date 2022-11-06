Western Advocate

Increase in Bathurst council Code of Conduct complaints

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated November 7 2022 - 9:30am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Code of Conduct complaints have increased at Bathurst Regional Council.

BATHURST Regional Council has had to follow up on 12 Code of Conduct complaints since September 2021, with the number of complaints up on what would typically be seen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.