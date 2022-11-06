BATHURST Regional Council has had to follow up on 12 Code of Conduct complaints since September 2021, with the number of complaints up on what would typically be seen.
The figures were included in a report to the October ordinary council meeting, which identified the number of complaints received between September 1, 2021 and August 31, 2022 and their resolutions.
The details of the individual complaints, including who they were about and who lodged them, have been kept confidential.
General manager David Sherley said the Code of Conduct complaints can be made about himself and the councillors, and can be lodged by anyone, including community members, council staff and the councillors themselves.
During the reporting period, 12 complaints were made and nine of them were referred to a conduct reviewer for assessment.
For seven of those nine complaints, the conduct reviewer's resolution was to take no action.
The remaining two that were referred to the conduct reviewer were able to resolved using an "alternative strategy".
"An alternative strategy may be whereabouts mediation has been able to be held to resolve the matter, or it could be that someone apologises for their behaviour, or a misunderstanding is resolved, that sort of stuff," Mr Sherley said.
The three complaints not referred to the conduct reviewer were instead referred to the Office of Local Government (OLG).
Mr Sherley said that, as these complaints related to a pecuniary interest, they were required to be reviewed by the OLG.
In all three cases, the resolution of the OLG was to take no action.
The number of complaints received over the 12-month period came at a cost of just over $32,000 to council.
"It was up a little bit from what we normally get," Mr Sherley said.
He added that there are "no code of conduct complaints that I am actioning at the moment" from 2022.
This indicates that all 12 of the Code of Conduct complaints received during the last reporting period occurred between September 1 and December 31, 2021.
A new cohort of councillors was elected in December of that year, with the results declared on December 20.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.