A FRIEND has become a foe, there's a score to settle and then there's the bid to extend their reputation as heavyweights - Bathurst's Western Zone Premier League opener promises to deliver on the spice.
This Sunday under the captaincy of Adam Ryan, Bathurst will host Orange in the opening round of the 2022-23 league.
Though Bathurst never needs any motivation when it comes to playing Orange, Ryan feels like there is some unsettled business given what happened the last time the pair met.
Bathurst notched up its highest ever total in the competition - 267 runs - against Orange last December but rain meant they didn't get the chance to defend it.
"I would've loved to finish last year's game with the start we had, we would've put up a really nice result," Ryan said.
"I don't expect to put up that sort of score this time around due to the pitch conditions ... instead of being a run-fest and a slug fest it might be a battle of attrition."
Both teams have changed since that contest - notably Orange's ranks now include Joey Coughlan.
The former Bathurst City skipper and allrounder helped Bathurst to an undefeated Western Zone Plate triumph last summer.
Coughlan has joined Orange CYMS this season and Bathurst is well aware of the threat he poses.
But Ryan has plenty of threats within his side. Ryan Peacock is back as vice-captain, Cooper Brien and Connor Slattery are there after both scoring club centuries earlier this month and ORC young gun Jacob Ryan forms part of the bowling arsenal.
Many of his players have contributed to Bathurst's transformation into a Western Zone heavyweight.
Bathurst goes into the latest edition of the Western competition as the three-time defending champions, having defeated Dubbo in last season's decider via the Duckworth-Lewis method.
Though that brings with it the pressure that always rests on the shoulders of favourites, Ryan says it is more excitement than expectation that he feels.
"It's great to create that winning culture, it definitely makes things easier. I remember playing years earlier when we were on the other side of the coin and had back-to-back losses and it was hard to get out of that," he said.
"So we're in a nice purple patch now and it's just a beautiful, simple process of everyone giving their best effort when it's their time to do something."
With the winning culture has come the desire to wear Bathurst colours and do it as part of the first XII.
For example while experienced brothers Jameel and Imran Qureshi have taken a step back from the representative ranks, Bathurst newcomer Matt Holmes has slotted into the side, as has the returning Tanvir Singh.
"It's a very beautiful position to be in to have so many people put their hand up for rep cricket ... it's been a great little period to be part of," Ryan said.
"The more people that are putting their hand up to play, it puts pressure on spots but also helps us maintain playing at a good level, we don't become complacent because your spot isn't a given.
"It's definitely healthy and another good aspect with what we're doing with Bathurst cricket."
With rain having fallen across the region this week and the chance for more before Sunday's opener, both George Park 1 and Morse Park 1 will be prepared as potential venues.
George Park, which last Saturday was a bowler-friendly deck, is the first option but even if things are switched to the more batter-friendly Morse Park, Ryan knows he's got the talent at his disposal to dominate.
"Clint Moxon moved the ball a lot at George Park last week, he was near unplayable, to get Connor [Slattery] and Cooper [Brien] out in our BOIDC game was phenomenal," Ryan said.
"Obviously if we play up there he'll come right into his own.
"We've got a very versatile side but if we play at George Park as opposed to Morse Park the whole bowling line up could change because of the way the pitches are playing."
The match will start 10am Sunday and at this stage will be played at George Park 1.
