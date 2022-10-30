Western Advocate

Great Western Highway revealed as most common road in Bathurst region for crashes following pause of upgrades delivered by October 25 budget

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
October 30 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services at the scene of a three-car accident on the Great Western Highway at Raglan in 2017. Picture by Bathurst Scan

The Great Western Highway has been revealed as the road most prone to accidents in the Bathurst region, following the pause of planned upgrades for the multi-million dollar project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.