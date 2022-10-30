The Great Western Highway has been revealed as the road most prone to accidents in the Bathurst region, following the pause of planned upgrades for the multi-million dollar project.
An analysis of data by the Western Advocate revealed the highway, with 93 crashes occurring between 2017 and 2021, to be the most common road, locally, for accidents.
The arterial road that acts as the gateway to the Central West for city-siders had in addition to less severe accidents during the four year period, 29 crashes of a serious nature and three fatal, with the most recent in 2021 at the Glanmire and Brewongle Lane intersection.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, Sam Farraway, said it was "unfortunate" the Great Western Highway upgrade had been put on ice, after the project was not mentioned in the Anthony Albanese Government's first budget, which was delivered on October 25.
"The Great Western Highway upgrade would immensely improve safety for motorists travelling between the west and east coast but unfortunately this week the Labor Federal Government has delayed, or have potentially cancelled, the project," Mr Farraway said.
With the number of crashes on Bathurst roads totaling 601 between 2017 and 2021 - including 14 fatal, 139 serious, 241 moderate, 44 minor and 163 non-casualty, according to Transport for NSW - Mr Farraway said safety for road users is paramount.
Thirteen of the 14 fatal accidents occurred during daylight, with the highest number (eight) occurring where the driver has been taken off path or lost control on a straight (five) or curved (three) road.
"One death on our roads is one too many, road safety is incredibly important and the NSW Government has a suite of measures to combat unsafe driving," Mr Farraway said.
"When repairing and upgrading roads a number of factors are considered including an asset's current state and its importance to the safe and reliable operation of the network, crash data, network usage, economic development and strategic planning," he said.
