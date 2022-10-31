Man says he tested positive for meth because someone 'added things to drinks' at a party

"I WASN'T aware, I was at a party and found out later someone decided to add things to the drinks."
That's what Sean Robert Griffiths, 53, of Christie Street, Raglan told Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis on October 26 after he pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court to driving with drugs in his system.
Court documents tendered for sentence said Griffiths was behind the wheel of a blue Ford Falcon when it was stopped by police on College Road in South Bathurst about 1.20am on July 3 this year.
Griffiths was subject to an oral drug fluid test which produced a positive detection of methamphetamine.
The court heard he was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station for secondary testing.
While in custody, Griffiths' second oral fluid sample came back positive for the drug, which was later confirmed by forensic analysis.
Griffiths was then issued with a 24 hour prohibition notice from driving.
During sentencing in open court, Magistrate Ellis told a self-represented Griffiths that "it sounds to me like you've got a bit of a problem" with this his second drive with drug charge in the span of a few years.
"There's a bit more to it than that," Griffiths replied.
Griffiths was convicted and fined $1,200. He was also disqualified from driving for nine months.
