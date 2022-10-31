Western Advocate
Sean Robert Griffiths convicted in Bathurst Local Court for driving with drugs in his system

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated October 31 2022 - 1:44am, first published 1:30am
Man says he tested positive for meth because someone 'added things to drinks' at a party

"I WASN'T aware, I was at a party and found out later someone decided to add things to the drinks."

