Western Advocate

Frypan Warriors cooking program teaches valuable skills

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated November 4 2022 - 5:12pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Participants in the Frypan Warriors cooking program making honey soy chicken and rice. Picture supplied

WHEN you're down on your luck, cooking can be a challenge, but one community group is showing people a great way to have a hot meal wherever home is right now.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.