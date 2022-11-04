WHEN you're down on your luck, cooking can be a challenge, but one community group is showing people a great way to have a hot meal wherever home is right now.
The Bathurst Uniting Support Services (BUSS) has been running a cooking program for disadvantaged people, introducing them to meals they can make in an electric frying pan that are affordable, tasty and nutritious.
BUSS provides the electric frying pans and the ingredients for the program, inviting participants to come and cook with them each Monday.
They then get to take the meals home that night for their dinner.
BUSS coordinator Julie Fry said the number of participants varies week to week, but the feedback has been great.
They are enjoying it so much that they are now sharing their own recipes and teaching each other how to make the dishes themselves.
"It's now expanded. One of them takes the lead each week and shows people how to cook something else in the frying pan and I just think that's a brilliant evolution for the program," Ms Fry said.
"It's become driven by the people coming themselves."
The people who participate in the program often don't have access to a full kitchen equipped with every appliance and utensil, so being able to prepare a full meal in an electric frying pan is an invaluable skill.
"The importance of showing you can go and buy fresh food and turn it into a meal, rather than having to buy pre-prepared food, I think is essential," Ms Fry said.
"Being able to do it in a frying pan means that it doesn't actually matter what their living conditions are at the moment. If they're in temporary accommodation, in motels, or in a place without a working stove, a frying pan is not dear to buy and anyone can get it and use it as their cooking appliance."
In addition to cooking, the program fosters social connections between the participants and BUSS volunteers and gives participants an opportunity to shine when they lead a class.
The Frypan Warrior cooking class is offered to participants free of a charge.
If anyone is interested in helping to financially support the program, contact BUSS via buss2795@gmail.com.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.