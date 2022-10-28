FIREFIGHTERS have extinguished a backyard blaze in lower Piper Street, but are so far unaware of how it might have started.
The Bathurst Fire and Rescue NSW team received a call alerting them to the fire at 12.59pm on Friday.
Station Commander Steve Gilbert said it was only a small grass fire, approximately 50 to 60 square metres in size, in the backyard of a vacant property.
The station sent one unit and firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quite quickly.
Station Commander Gilbert said there was no structural damage to the surrounding buildings and no one was injured.
At this stage, it is uncertain what caused the fire, with the possibility of it being deliberate not yet ruled out.
"There is no actual indication of what might have caused it. It might have been deliberate, it may have been someone flicking a cigarette over the fence as they walked up the laneway beside it. It's undetermined at this stage," Station Commander Gilbert said.
Investigations are continuing.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
