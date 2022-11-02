Man attributes mid-range drink-driving reading to blood pressure medication

A MAN who told the court his blood pressure medication influenced his alcohol reading has been convicted of drink-driving.
Brian Francis Fisher, 64, of Rockley Road, Perthville pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on October 26 to a charge of mid-range PCA.
According to court documents, police said they were patrolling the village of Perthville about 9.30pm on September 9 this year when they saw a utility travelling south along Rockley Road.
Police activated their warning devices and signaled the driver - Fisher - to pull the vehicle over near the intersection of Kensington Place.
Police approached the car as Fisher was stepping out from the driver's side.
The court heard police formed the opinion Fisher was drunk because his speech was slurred, his eyes were bloodshot and he smelt strongly of alcohol. He also had trouble getting his licence out of his wallet.
Fisher was subject to a roadside breath test which returned a positive reading for alcohol.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where he returned a secondary positive reading for alcohol of 0.117.
While in custody, Fisher told police he drank six mid strength Great Northern schooners between 5.30pm and 9.30pm at the Bridge Hotel in Perthville.
Fisher's solicitor, Ms Stapleton, told the court during sentencing her client "thought he was ok to drive" and believed his blood thinning medication contributed to the reading.
The court heard Ms Stapleton also explained that Fisher had been driving for over 45 years and last had a drink-driving offence 30 years ago.
"I accept you're a good member of society. The reading is high and I accept the possible reasoning of blood thinners," Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said.
"But, it must've been so clear you were over the limit and yet you still drove."
Fisher was convicted and disqualified from driving for three months, which was backdated to the time the offence occurred. He was also fined $400.
"I know it'll be hard but don't be tempted to drive," Magistrate Ellis said.
