Western Advocate
Crime

Brian Francis Fisher convicted in Bathurst Local Court of mid-range drink-driving

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
November 2 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man attributes mid-range drink-driving reading to blood pressure medication

A MAN who told the court his blood pressure medication influenced his alcohol reading has been convicted of drink-driving.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.