Woman caught driving with two types of drugs in her system while transporting children

A WOMAN who was caught with two types of drugs in her system while driving with children in the car has been fined $400.
The woman - who cannot be named for legal reasons - pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on October 26 to driving with drugs present in her blood.
Police documents tendered to the court for sentence said the woman - who had two children in the vehicle - was stopped by police at 2.35pm on April 24 this year on Eglinton Road in Abercrombie.
The woman was subjected to an oral drug fluid test, which returned a positive reading for methamphetamine and cannabis.
The court heard she was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where she provided a secondary oral fluid sample, which was positive to both drugs.
The result was later confirmed by forensic analysis.
In relation to taking drugs, the woman told police she smoked a joint of cannabis the previous morning at her neighbour's house.
During sentencing, the court heard by way of Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis the woman had three driving with drug charges since October last year.
She was convicted and disqualified from driving for six months in addition to the fine.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.