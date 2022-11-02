Woman caught driving with two types of drugs in her system while transporting children

Western Advocate
Woman convicted in Bathurst Local Court of drug driving after she was found driving with drugs in her system with children in the car

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated November 2 2022 - 3:10am, first published 2:30am
A WOMAN who was caught with two types of drugs in her system while driving with children in the car has been fined $400.

