Man who drove after consuming a number of whiskeys gets a 'once of a lifetime' outcome

A COURT has heard a man is "extremely remorseful" after he made the decision to get behind the wheel of a car after drinking a number of whiskeys.
Julius Martin, 26, of Fish Parade, Gormans Hill pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on October 26 to mid-range drink-driving.
Court documents reveal police were patrolling the South Bathurst area when they saw a gold Mazda with red p-plates driving eastbound about 1.30am on August 31 this year.
Police activated their warning lights as the vehicle - driven by Martin - was already pulling to the side of the road.
The court heard police approached the vehicle and spoke with Martin who said "yeah, I have had a bit to drink tonight".
Martin was subject to an alcohol test, which returned a positive result. He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he submitted a secondary positive reading for alcohol of 0.090.
Martin told police he had five glasses of Gentleman Jack and V no sugar between 9pm on August 30 and 1am on August 31.
During sentencing, Martin's legal representative, Mr Johnson, told the court this was the first time his client - who is a full time carer - had been charged with a criminal offence.
"This has been an extremely trying experience for Mr Martin," Mr Johnson said.
"There was a situation he wanted to get out of and made the stupid decision to drive instead of walk."
In response to Mr Johnson's submissions, Sergeant Rumming said "drink driving is the scourge of society".
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis took note of Martin's age and the fact this was his first criminal charge, and therefore made the decision to exempt Martin from a conviction.
"I want you to understand this is a once in a lifetime opportunity," Magistrate Ellis said.
Martin was placed on a conditional release order for 18 months without conviction.
