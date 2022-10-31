Western Advocate
Court

Julius Martin pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court to mid-range drink-driving

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated October 31 2022 - 11:11pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man who drove after consuming a number of whiskeys gets a 'once of a lifetime' outcome

A COURT has heard a man is "extremely remorseful" after he made the decision to get behind the wheel of a car after drinking a number of whiskeys.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.