Kelso to Raglan highway upgrade receives funding boost

By Newsroom
Updated October 28 2022 - 10:58pm, first published 10:30pm
The Kelso to Raglan highway upgrade has received a funding boost.

THE Kelso to Raglan highway upgrade has received an additional $28 million dollar boost, with Member for Bathurst and Deputy Premier Paul Toole announcing the funding on Saturday morning.

