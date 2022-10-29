Western Advocate
Cushla Rue signs a two-year deal with Western Sydney Wanderers

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated October 29 2022 - 1:32am, first published 1:30am
Bathurst talent Cushla Rue has signed a two-year women's A-League deal with Western Sydney Wanderers.

SHE'S experienced what it is like playing against the best young footballers in the world and now Cushla Rue is ready to 'rip in' to A-League as a Western Sydney Wanderer.

