SHE'S experienced what it is like playing against the best young footballers in the world and now Cushla Rue is ready to 'rip in' to A-League as a Western Sydney Wanderer.
When the talented Bathurst 19-year-old joined her Wanderers team-mates at Blacktown on Saturday for a trial match against Canberra United, it signalled yet another step in a blossoming career.
It marked the start of her two-year deal with the club, being head-hunted to join Wanderers after making her A-League debut with Wellington Phoenix last season then going on to play for the Young Matildas.
So how did Rue link with the club?
Well she was approached by Tom Sermanni - a man who has worked with the Australian, United States, Canadian and New Zealand women's teams and is now Wanderers' Head of Women's Football.
"I was at our Sydney Uni presentation dinner earlier this year before I went away with the Young Matildas. Tom Sermanni, he's director of football at Wanderers, he just spoke to me and said that they were interested in signing me and Kat Smith, the coach, would follow up soon," Rue revealed.
"We had a couple of conversations over the phone, it sounded great and went really well, so I signed with them.
"Some people are bit weary about two-year deals but I was excited, I think a two-year deal is good for me because I can go through the season without the pressure of needing a new signing.
"It's a bit of security knowing I'll be back at the same club with the same players and the same coach, I think it will be better for my development."
Develop is something that Rue has done in truckloads over the past two years.
She was a member of Wellington Phoenix's maiden foundation women's A-League side last season and was twice used off the bench.
Rue then went on to make her Young Matildas debut against New Zealand and was part of the squad that competed at the FIFA Women's Under 20s World Cup.
That experience in Costa Rica showed that Rue is one of the most exciting football prospects in Australia. It also fuelled her passion to earn more national caps.
"It just went so quickly when I was over there, I didn't have time to think about it, but when I got back I was like 'Wow, that happened, we were over there and did that'," she said.
"Honestly it just made me hungry to want to experience it again. That first game against Costa Rica, it was so surreal, even thinking about it now I'm just smiling, I don't think I'll ever forget it.
"I've been there, now it's just about getting there again."
Aside from a desire to again represent Australia, the World Cup experience has also given Rue confidence that she can hold her own at the elite level.
She'll use that to drive herself to success in the red and black.
"It's definitely a different feeling heading into this season compared to last, with Wellington I guess I was just excited to have my first experience in the A-League competition, I didn't really know what to expect," Rue said.
"This season I'm heading into it knowing what to expect, knowing what is required and coming out of Young Matildas, I definitely have more experience under my belt and I'll be able to push myself a bit more.
"I'm more excited, the nerves are still there, but I'm just excited to rip in, hopefully get some more game time."
One of the first questions Rue asked her coach after signing was what playing role she would fill. She'd been used both in attack and defence by the Young Matildas.
At this stage Rue expects she be used up front, but overall she is just excited to be part of the Wanderers set up.
"At the time I think she [Kat Smith] was unsure, but we've been training for a couple of weeks now and I definitely think I'll be playing an attacking role, which I'm excited about," the teenager said.
"With a team-first mentality, I will do whatever it takes to help us be successful and win games.
"[I'm] Entering the season with a winning mentality and belief in myself, building on my confidence on the ball to create opportunities going forward and being a dangerous player in attack.
"It's a really nice squad, everyone gets on good and I think it's important to have that positive team environment.
"I think everyone knows of their professionalism and the resources they have there. They've got a great set up with the training fields, the facility, the gym - it's really professional, somewhere I'm happy to be set up."
Rue and her team-mates will open their A-League season against Newcastle Jets in Tamworth on November 26.
