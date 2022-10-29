Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

McKayler Barnes becomes just the second driver to win the J C Caffyn Plate three times

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated October 29 2022 - 10:22am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst driver McKayler Barnes, back left, became the equal most successful driver in the history of the J C Caffyn Plate on Saturday night. Photo supplied

SHE might have been "a bit stressed" but Bathurst's McKayler Barnes pulled off an Ideal Escape act on Saturday night to earn herself a piece of harness racing history.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.