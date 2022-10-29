SHE might have been "a bit stressed" but Bathurst's McKayler Barnes pulled off an Ideal Escape act on Saturday night to earn herself a piece of harness racing history.
In her first appearance in the gig at Menangle Park in a year, Barnes became just the second driver in history to win the J C Caffyn Plate three times.
Aboard the Jason Grimson trained Ideal Escape, Barnes made a three wide move early to sit outside the leader then after turning for home, urged the gelding to give again.
Ideal Escape, the $2.60 favourite, delivered. Barnes raised her whip in triumph as the race caller declared "McKayler is going to win another one".
"It was a pretty good race, for sure and he's a pretty good horse to sit outside of them at Menangle and get the job done, so full credit to Jason who trains him," Barnes, wearing a huge smile, said.
"I was a bit stressed and it worked out so well."
A series for drivers with Indigenous heritage which began in 2010, Barnes first won the much sought after title in 2017 with Gotta Go Artelect.
Though she was nervous before that driver as the horse "had a bit of a reputation for playing up a fair bit", Barnes found the front and stayed there.
Last year Barnes had the job with Pacman Hammer. Again she went to the front early and pulled off an all the way win.
This time from barrier six things played out a little differently for Barnes in the 1,609 metres feature.
She found herself three wide after the green light was given and for a moment, Ideal Escape dropped back to sixth.
But Barnes, who said prior to the final that her plan was "to go to the front and just keep going" set off on a three-wide move.
She guided Ideal Escape into the death seat, the five-year-old temporarily eyeballing leader Scared Stiff.
It was Scared Stiff who turned for home with the lead, but Barnes urged her runner on.
Barnes showed that while she hasn't driven often this season - the Caffyn Plate was just her ninth drive in three months - she still knows how to win.
Ideal Escape got home in a flying 27.3 seconds split to win by 2.6m in a quick 1:53.0 mile rate. It means Barnes' name will be on the Caffyn Plate honour roll for a third time
She joins Royce Gregory-Jack (2012-13, 2016) in pulling off the feat in the always hotly contested series.
It's one she's proud not only to win, but to be a part of.
"This race gets people out and about that don't really have a name and they get a chance to drive here in a feature race. It's a great event," Barnes said.
