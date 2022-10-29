THERE were smiles and cheers, claps and laughs plus a commanding 87-16 win on Saturday as for the first time in more than five years, a senior Bathurst Goldminers women's side played on their home court.
So at full-time while the Goldminers celebrated their Western Women's Regional League success over Gilgandra Windmills, it also fuelled a desire to see more.
Captain Haylee Lepaio, a Goldminer who also found success playing college basketball in the United States, hopes the Western competition can evolve and senior women's teams playing at the Bathurst Indoor Sports Stadium can again become a regular occurrence.
She can remember the time the Bathurst Goldminers were a force of the New South Wales Basketball State League and Youth League competitions, and would love to see more players get that opportunity.
"I think Orange is looking at getting a Youth League men's side together, but there's not anything for the girls," she said.
"I think it is hard to juggle with a lot of people playing other sport and players having kids, but if there could be a local comp between the other towns it could be more feasible to get off the ground.
"Resources are hard with refs and funding and all that kind of stuff. But obviously we want to try and build on the local comps, have people playing more and have something for the juniors to aspire to."
There were plenty of juniors in the stands on Saturday night to watch the Goldminers in action.
They saw Teagan Edwards score a game high 22 points, they saw Bathurst talls Lepaio, Brook McInnes and Razz Monaghan dominate inside and they saw Bronte Emanuel fast breaks.
While Bathurst was guilty of missing some simple lay-ups - as is to be expected given the majority of the squad don't play regular competition basketball - there were also three-pointers, steals, blocks and classic fadeaways.
"I mean obviously the club has done a bit to get the crowd behind us, but you can see by the amount of kids running around here that the town loves it," Lepaio said.
"It's hard to not be playing and then have this comp. We've had to have a couple of Wednesday sessions to try and get the cobwebs off, but it's hard to come from nothing to trying to get back into the sport.
"Sarah [Shackleton] coaches a team, Jess and Emily [Matthews], Kaleah [Mack] they coach, there's lots that are trying to give back to the younger group as well. Razz [Monaghan] is doing stuff with a lot of the younger kids.
"So for them to see people who are coaching them actually playing, that's different to seeing them as a coach, they can cheer for them."
It did take time for the Goldminers to find their rhythm in the opening quarter, 2:40 elapsing before Lewellyn Kingham potted a basket from the free throw line.
But by quarter-time the Goldminers were well in control with a 25-4 lead and from there they went on with the job.
Bathurst's defensive screen, combined with their height advantage, made it hard for the Windmills' offence, while down the other end of the court Emily Matthews potted a three-pointer.
At half-time the score read 46-9 in favour of the Goldminers, but perhaps just as important was that the crowd was behind the Bathurst side.
It was a crowd that had plenty of junior girls who play for the Goldminers.
In the second half the margin between the rivals further increased. The Windmills still tried hard - they fought for rebounds up until the final whistle - but the class, experience and depth the Goldminers had on the bench was evident.
"They were down on numbers and travelled a long way today with only seven players, but we wanted to show that we could put in a good performance for ourselves," Lepaio said.
"It was the first time we had plenty of players, so it was nice to just be able to run the ball, get subs in and keep going."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.