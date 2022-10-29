Western Advocate
Bathurst Goldminers cruise to 87-16 win over Gilgandra in Western Women's Regional League

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated October 29 2022 - 10:04pm, first published 9:30pm
THERE were smiles and cheers, claps and laughs plus a commanding 87-16 win on Saturday as for the first time in more than five years, a senior Bathurst Goldminers women's side played on their home court.

