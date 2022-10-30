AFTER three weeks of washouts, we finally got a full round in Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket for the first time this season.
Check out the results from Saturday.
JOEY Coughlan got his first taste of first grade cricket with his new club Orange CYMS and he did so against his former club.
Coughlan, who captained Bathurst City as recently as last summer, played his part in the 50-run win over Redbacks at Wade Park.
The hosts batted first and put on a score of 8-193, with Coughlan unable to impress with the bat, scoring just five runs, dismissed by old teammate Clint Moxon, who dismissed the three CYMS openers.
READ MORE:
Mac Webster led the way with for the hosts, scoring 57 runs to help CYMS to a strong score from its 40 overs.
Redbacks struggled in response, with their batters unable to produce any significant scores, so Bathurst City had to turn to Moxon again for help.
Coming in at seven, he scored 34 off 42 overs, but it wasn't enough for the Redbacks to get within touching distance of CYMS, all out for 143.
Coughlan was more impress with the ball, taking 3-31 off six overs.
RUGBY Union has continued its undefeated start to the 2022-23 season, with an eight-wicket win over Centrals.
Played at George Park 1, the visitors opened the batting and managed 6-177 off 40 overs.
Opener Angus Norton put on the highest score with 40 off 56 balls, while Darryl Kennewell came in late at seven to hit 36 not out.
Yousuf Qureshi was in inspired form with the ball, taking four wickets, while his brother Jameel took the other two wickets.
It took Bulldogs 34.4 overs to catch Centrals, with Kayne Veney (29) and Imran Qureshi (13) opening the batting before Jameel Qureshi (69 not out) and new recruit Tanvir Singh (55 not out) got the hosts home with their individual half centuries.
ORC was unable to claim victory in its first game of the 2022-23 season, falling by eight wickets to reigning champions St Pat's Old Boys.
ORC opened the batting with Dave Sellers (23) and Hamish Siegert (22), but the work of Saints bowlers Matt Fearnley (3-51), Connor Slattery (3-31) and Jay Webber (2-23) caused the Tigers plenty of headaches.
With the overs ticking over, ORC needed more runs and in came Hugh Parsons at seven to put on a nice 49 not out off 60 balls.
ORC would finish its innings on 9-192 but it would not be enough, with St Pat's Old Boys reaching that total just under five overs and eight wickets to spare.
Andrew Brown scored 66 off the bat as an opener, while Cooper Brien came in at three and score 67 not out. Captain for the day Slattery also scored 42 not out.
The wickets were shared between Tim McKinnon (1-14) and Hamish Siegert (1-47).
CAVALIERS pumped City Colts by 119 runs in the Orange club's first full game of the season, as Matt Corben and Cameron Laird led the way for the winners.
Skipper and opener Corben hit an impressive 91 runs off 102 balls at Sir Jack Brabham Park 2, but fell short of his century when he was bowled out by Colts' Dan Casey, one of three wickets for the bowler.
Laird came in at three and hit 70 off 60 balls, but was caught and bowled by Josh Toole.
Fellow opener Hugh Middleton (26) was the only other batter to hit over 20 runs, but the work from Corben and Laird with the bat was enough to help Cavaliers to 7-239 off its 40 overs.
Colts struggled in the response and its batters were unable to hit any significant scores, with the Bathurst team all out for 120.
ORANGE City has made light work off Centennials Bulls, wracking up a five-wicket win against the Bathurst club.
Played at Morse Park 2, Centennials were dismissed for just 127 runs, but Peter McCleary scored a nice total of 42 with the bat for the hosts.
It took the visitors less than 20 overs to reach Bulls' total, but they did lose five wickets along the way.
Joshua Coyte (54) opened with a half century, while Shaun Grenfell came in at three to hit the next best score with 41.
But Bulls' Mitch Hutchinson did his best to restrict the visitors scoring, taking care of fellow opener Matthew McKenna (10), the aforementioned Grenfell and Nathan Rosser (0), but the Warriors eventually got across the line in 18.3 overs.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.