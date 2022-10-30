THE consistent rainfall Bathurst has received all year has resulted in some lush green gardens around the city, which have lured people in for the annual Spring Spectacular.
Each year, the Bathurst Garden Club finds a selection of stunning private gardens that can be opened up the public for one weekend only.
This year's Spring Spectacular, which will conclude on Sunday afternoon, has featured 10 of the best gardens in Bathurst.
Bathurst Garden Club president Chris Bayliss said the quality of the gardens was high, with each of them benefitting from the recent rainfall.
"After the rain we've had in spring and weather we've had, they're looking at their best. They've never looked better," he said.
Thankfully, the rain held off over the Spring Spectacular weekend, with warm and sunny weather providing the perfect conditions for people to explore the gardens.
And, if they were feeling inspired, the garden club also hosted a monster plant sale so people could make purchases for their own gardens.
Mr Bayliss said the crowd over the weekend, at both the individual gardens and the plant sale, was bigger than anything seen in recent years.
"We've had big crowds, lots of interest, people from everywhere, the plant sale did a record trade [on Saturday], and it's all been going really well," he said.
The full attendance figure won't be known until early November, when the final count of ticket sales is conducted, but Mr Bayliss said the figure "should be as good as the best years we've had".
The Spring Spectacular is more than just a garden showcase, though.
It is also the mechanism the garden club uses to give back to its community each year.
Money from ticket sales and raffles is donated to local charities, with this year's beneficiaries being Housing Plus, Mitchell Conservatorium of Music, 2BS Christmas Miracle Appeal and Can Assist.
Based on the amount of interest over the weekend, Mr Bayliss expects the garden club will be able to make some substantial donations this year.
"I think we can be quite generous, hopefully, when it comes to making donations," he said.
It is estimated that over $200,000 has been donated to local charities over the years.
