THE Spring Spectacular drew in a big crowd over the last weekend of October.
The popular garden showcase returned for 2022 with 10 stunning private gardens open to the public across the Bathurst region.
Variety was the promise, with gardens of all sizes on show, located close to the central business district and as far out as O'Connell.
The Bathurst Garden Club, which organises the Spring Spectacular, also held a monster plant stall at the Bathurst Visitor Information Centre for those wanting the purchase items for their own gardens.
Club president Chris Bayliss said there was a lot of interest right across the weekend.
Money from ticket sales and raffles will be donated to local charities, with this year's beneficiaries being Housing Plus, Mitchell Conservatorium of Music, 2BS Christmas Miracle Appeal and Can Assist.
