Western Advocate

A lot of interest seen at Bathurst Lifestyle and Leisure Roadshow

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
October 30 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
People learning more about one of the caravans on display at the roadshow. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain

THE Grey Nomads were once the typical customers at the Bathurst Lifestyle and Leisure Roadshow, but a different demographic is now showing an interest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.