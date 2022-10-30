THE Grey Nomads were once the typical customers at the Bathurst Lifestyle and Leisure Roadshow, but a different demographic is now showing an interest.
The roadshow was at Bathurst Showground from Friday through to Sunday, offering numerous exhibits of caravans, leisure craft, camping gear and more.
A reptile show, demonstrations from the Australian Travelling Fishing Show super tank, joy flights in helicopters, and stalls selling a range of goods, from food through to metal detectors, added to the experience.
It was younger people, around 35 to 45 years of age, who were out and about in force at the roadshow over the weekend.
Show manager Jeff Leech noticed the trend emerging post-COVID, now that people are able to travel freely.
"There's been a lot of younger people buying now. The 35 to 45-year-old bracket has really come into it, where they take their families away to tour around Australia," he said.
"Prior to this, in other years, it's been older Grey Nomads that bought mostly caravans, but we've noticed a trend of younger people buying now.
"A lot of caravans have got bunks in them, that sort of thing, as well, and the camper trailers put on these annexes beside them, and that's very popular with the families as well."
This was the second year of the Lifestyle and Leisure Roadshow in Bathurst and Mr Leech was pleased with the level of attendance.
"It has been very popular this year. There was a lot of people there," he said.
"... The show has been very good and there's been lots of variety."
The Lifestyle and Leisure Roadshow has become an annual event and Mr Leech has promised it will be back in 2023.
"We'll be back again next year, of course. It has now become a major annual event in Bathurst," he said.
