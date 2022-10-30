Western Advocate
Bathurst cyclist Cadel Lovett wins 2022 Rockley Cup

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated October 30 2022 - 6:39am, first published 6:37am
Cadel Lovett won the 2022 Rockley Cup. Picture by Bradley Jurd.

CADEL Lovett wasn't feeling confident about his Rockley Cup chances before Sunday's race, but it was ultimately he who crossed the finish line first.

