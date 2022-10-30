CADEL Lovett wasn't feeling confident about his Rockley Cup chances before Sunday's race, but it was ultimately he who crossed the finish line first.
The Bathurst youngster won the annual 66-kilometre handicap race in a time of 2:32:03, ahead of Josiah Cook and Luke Tuckwell, who finished second and third respectively.
Isabelle Russell was the first female across the line, finishing fifth overall.
Lovett said it was a tough race.
READ MORE:
"It was pretty hard. The scratch riders behind us caught up and started to do their smart racing, trying to attack us," he said.
"I was lucky enough to be the right place at the right time. I must've had my head screwed on right today. Whenever they went, I was able to go with them."
Lovett said the hill climbs were more tough mentally than physically.
"Knowing that people are behind you, that they're going to catch you, it was really hard to keep on the gas," he said.
"I had to make sure I wasn't going too hard, but hard enough that it wasn't easy for them."
Lovett was pleased to have some good competition throughout the race.
"Without them, it would've been an interesting ride," he said.
"I probably wouldn't have won without them because they kept me going. I had Josiah with me. He kept pulling turns and Luke was busting catch us."
Tuckwell scored the best handicap time with 1:47:14.
In the 47-kilometre Little Rock, Rosemary Hastings won ahead of Darren Fenton and Cathy Adams in second and third respectively.
In the 18-kilometre Pebble Cup, Kevin Bell won ahead of Barb Hill and Teagan Smith in second and third respectively.
Tom Chester won last year's edition of the Rockley Cup, Xavier Bland won in 2020, while Simon Hickey took honours in 2019.
This year was the 52nd edition of the Rockley Cup.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.