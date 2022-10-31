Jacobsen takes four wickets as Bathurst under 14s roll Mudgee by seven wickets

BATHURST under 14s bowler Grayson Jacobsen has ripped through the Mudgee batting order, taking four wickets as his team went on to win by seven wickets at Morse Park on Sunday.
Played as a part of Central West Cricket Council round one, Mudgee opened the batting and were dismissed for 113 before Bathurst caught the visitors in just 34 overs with a score of 3-114.
Bathurst under 14s coach Josh Wilcox said he was pleased with his team's performance.
"It was really good to see the boys perform so well," he said.
"They just stuck to the game plan we spoke about and they executed it really well."
Willcox was full of praise for Jacobsen, following his four-wicket haul.
"He did really well. He's a really good young leg spinner from Scots All Saints," he said.
"He's been in the district program for quite some time now, also making Central West for the 14s. He's been on those guys that have been working really hard on his craft.
"It's just really good to see him getting some good rewards for it."
Flynn Taylor also scored 50 with the bat, coming in at four for the hosts, while Kobe Muir batted for the whole innings scoring 40 not out.
"It was very impressive to see our batting come together nicely," he said.
Willcox rates his under 14s team as the best one he's coached.
"This is probably one of the best teams I've had in terms in overall quality across the board," he said.
"We aren't really relying on one or two players to carry us. It's been really good to see. Even during our trials or at the carnival in Dubbo, there's always a new player putting their hand up and helping out."
Sunday's game was originally scheduled for Mudgee, but was quickly rearranged to take place in Bathurst due to a lack of ground availabilities from wet weather.
"The original plan was to actually play in Mudgee but they told us earlier in the week they couldn't get a game on," he said.
"We just found a ground available and got the game moved over to Bathurst. Even after the rain on Thursday, we were still able to get on."
In the other under 14s fixture, Orange held on to defeat Dubbo Blue by 25 runs.
Orange opened the batting at Sir Jack Brabham Park and put on a score of 5-206 across 50 overs, with skipper Oliver Brincat falling just short of a century with 97.
In response Dubbo Blue managed 185, dismissed after 44.4 overs. Opener Lachlan O'Connor (50) and skipper Austin Hunt (55) both score half centuries.
Next round takes place on November 6, with Bathurst hosting Orange and Dubbo Blue laying Dubbo White.
Mudgee has the bye.
