THERE'S a lot to like about the Panorama Platypi right now.
The opens girls showed no lack of try-scoring options, the defence was rock solid and there were plenty of stand-out individual efforts in Sunday's 46-4 win over Midwest Brumbies in Western Women's Rugby League.
Played at Carrington Park, Kevin Grimshaw's team got out to an 18-0 lead at the break, before piling on an extra 28 points in the second-half to seal the club's third win of the season.
Grimshaw said he was pleased with the result.
READ MORE:
"I was really happy with that. We're still not 100 per cent but there was a lot of improvement," he said.
"We turned the ball over a fair bit in the first half but when we had the footy, we controlled the game and did what we wanted to do.
"I thought we defended really well. [Midwest] didn't have many attacking opportunities but that came from our defence, making them kick earlier."
Xanthe Booth opened the scoring for the hosts in the opening minutes of the game when she crashed over from dummy half. Zarlia Griffiths added the extras to make it 6-0.
Danielle Plummer thought she had got one back for the visitors, scoring out in the corner, but the touch judge raised his flag to indicate the Brumbies second rower had taken a step over the line.
Platypi would double their lead in the 19th minute when Sarah Colman set up Nicole Schneider to score under the sticks untouched.
And four minutes from the break, Tiana Anderson continued her excellent try-scoring form when she made a great run from dummy half, weaving her way around a number of Midwest defenders and scored untouched. Griffiths converted to give Platypi a 18-0 lead.
In a sign of Platypi's excellent defence, Brumbies had their first opportunity within their opposition's 20 metre zone with the final play of the half, following a penalty that gave them the precious field position. The visitors were unable to score before the break.
Two minutes into the new half, Anderson scored her second of the match when she run close to 50 metres. With Griffiths' successful conversion it was 24-0.
But Platypi's Paris Campion would knock the ball on from the restart and four tackles following the scrum, Helen Blackmore scored Brumbies' first try of the match. Blackmore attempted the conversion but was unsuccessful.
There would be no stopping Platypi lock Demi Chapman when 13 minutes into the second half she made a darting run, shoved Brumbies fullback Caitlin Devenish aside and scored under the posts. Griffiths' extras made it 30-4.
Five minutes later it was Kandy Kennedy's turn to score, the former NRL Women's footballer with the Sydney Roosters made a barnstorming run, bursting through a number of Brumbies defenders to score. Griffiths converted to make it 36-4.
Anderson would score her hat-trick eight minutes from time when she made a similar 50-metre dash down the field to score. Griffiths made it seven from as many attempts and the hosts were up 42-4.
With five minutes left on the clock, it was halfback Sarah Colman's turn to score a long-range try, running close to 50 metres to score out wide. Griffiths was unsuccessful for the first time and the final score read 46-4.
Grimshaw said he was pleased with his team's overall performance.
"It's good to have the strike power like that, that if we're not doing to well, an individual steps up," he said.
"We're lucky we have those individuals. Tiana is scoring on the wing and then comes into dummy half and scores from dummy half.
"Erin [Naden] is damaging out wide, same as Meredith [Jones]. Teagan Miller was strong in defence in the centre, she just didn't get the opportunity on her side with the footy, but defensively, she's really, really strong."
Grimshaw, like last week, said his team needs to improve its ball control.
"We were dropping the ball in tackles. There was one when we didn't play the ball properly," he said.
"Little things like that we need to improve on, if we want to be there at the end of the season. We're working towards that.
"I'm a lot happier this week than last."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.