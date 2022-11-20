Western Advocate

DA lodged for construction of cabins at Clear Creek for farm stay experiences

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
November 20 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A development application proposes constructing cabins for the purpose of farm stays. File picture

A NEW tourist experience has been proposed for the Bathurst region, with a development application (DA) lodged to construct cabins for the purpose of farm stays.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.