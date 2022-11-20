A NEW tourist experience has been proposed for the Bathurst region, with a development application (DA) lodged to construct cabins for the purpose of farm stays.
The proposal is for a property at 374 Clear Creek Road, Clear Creek, located less 20 kilometres from the Bathurst central business district.
The property has a rich history of being a merino sheep stud, primarily for clipping super fine fleece.
According to the Statement of Environmental Effects (SoEE), which was prepared by planning and development advisor David Casson, stock is running on some 140 hectares of land, with the goal to expand this area following additional fencing and pasture improvements.
"The proposal is aimed to provide new tourist accommodation farm stay options for the Bathurst Region, enabling the visitors to experience a working farm in the rural environment," he said.
Four cabins are proposed to be built on the property and have been described as "relatively simple".
The cabins will have similar floor plans, with one being made accessible to ensure there are facilities available for tourists with a disability.
Plans for the cabins include a kitchen, meals room, one separate bedroom with enuite and an outdoor entertainment area featuring a hot tub for guests.
"Cabins are separated to ensure the privacy of the occupants," Mr Casson said.
The cabins will also not be visible from the public road.
The SoEE states the development will not result in any adverse traffic impacts to the surrounding area.
"The tourist cabins will for the majority of the time be occupied by singles, couples or small families who would be expected to travel in one vehicle only," Mr Casson said.
"The length of the stay on the farm will obviously vary based on the visitors' requirements.
"It is not expected that the visitors would be travelling to and from the location on a daily basis, notwithstanding that the impact on the local traffic would be very minimal."
In addition to constructing tourist accommodation, the DA also seeks consent for the relocation of a second dwelling to the subject land.
There is an existing dwelling on the property which is occupied by an on-site manager.
This rural worker's dwelling will continue with the same use, while the relocated dwelling will be the primary residence, to be occupied by the owners of the land on a casual basis.
Mr Casson has recommended for Bathurst Regional Council to approve the DA.
"The development represents a positive outcome with the provision of additional tourism related opportunities, providing short farm stay accommodation," he said.
"In light of the merits of the proposal and given the acceptable level of impact, council is requested to give favourable accommodation to the application."
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
