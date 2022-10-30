JAMEEL and Yousuf Qureshi have helped keep Rugby Union undefeated in Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket.
In what was technically a round four match on Saturday was actually just the Bulldogs' second completed game for the season, but Qureshi showed fine form with both bat and ball.
Jameel Qureshi scored 69 not out with the bat, while also taking two wickets in the eight-wicket win over Orange club Centrals at George Park 1.
"To be fair, it probably wasn't my best innings," he said.
READ MORE:
"I had a few opportunities but it was good to get the win and keep the ball rolling. Tanvir [Singh] obviously batted well [55 not out], which was good to see.
"It was good to back out playing cricket again. Obviously we played half a game last week before it was washed out, but yeah it was good to be back."
Yousuf Qureshi was the star with the ball, taking four wickets including that of opener and Centrals' top scorer Angus Norton.
"It got four wickets, he bowled really well," Qureshi said.
"He plays a bit. He only came back to Bathurst at the back end of last season. He's been overseas, just came back from England."
Centrals opened the batting and managed 6-177 off 40 overs.
It took Bulldogs 34.4 overs to catch Centrals, with Kayne Veney (29) and Imran Qureshi (13) opening the batting before Qureshi's undefeated knock and Tanvir Singh's 55 not out got the hosts home with their individual half centuries.
In other results, CYMS defeated Bathurst City by 50 runs, St Pat's Old Boys downed ORC by eight weeks, City Colts fell to Cavaliers by 119 runs and Orange City had a five-wicket win over Centennials Bulls.
Rugby Union is back in action next Saturday against ORC on November 5.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.