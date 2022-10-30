Western Advocate
Panorama Playtpi under 14s open their account with 58-6 win over Midwest Brumbies

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated October 30 2022 - 9:11pm, first published 9:00pm
Panorama prop Kali Thackeray was hard to stop in Sunday's Western Women's Rugby League under 14s match at Carrington Park. Picture by Anya Whitelaw

COACH Rachel Hodges is mobbed by hugs from her players as they yell triumphant cries of 'Yes' - that was the scene after the Panorama Platypi under 14s unleashed an 11-try blitz on Sunday.

