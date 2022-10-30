COACH Rachel Hodges is mobbed by hugs from her players as they yell triumphant cries of 'Yes' - that was the scene after the Panorama Platypi under 14s unleashed an 11-try blitz on Sunday.
Having gone winless through the first four rounds of the Western Women's Rugby League season, the pressure was on the Platypi as they hosted the Midwest Brumbies at Carrington Park.
But it was pressure the Platypi responded to with a 58-6 win and they were on from the opening whistle.
A smart kick-off from the hosts saw the ball go into touch. It gave them possession, they marched down field and winger Mia Willott scored.
That first 90 seconds was a sign of what was to come as the Platypi finally delivered on their potential.
Fullback Jamie Powley, who had terrorised her rivals in last season's under 13s grand final, showed how dangerous she can be as she picked up a hat-trick.
Hard running lock Tilley Hancock and crafty hooker Tameika Clarke both crossed twice.
But it wasn't just the Platypi's try-scoring efforts that impressed.
Prop Kali Thackeray took a mountain of carries and pulled off plenty of bone-rattlers in defence, centre Tarnya Kelleher was a constant threat on the fringes, while halves Olivia Bednal and Freya Hodges steered the side around well.
It was the sort of team performance that had coach Rachel Hodges just as happy as her players.
"They turned it up today, they were actually spreading the ball a bit more and getting over the line. It wasn't the same girls scoring all the points, it was a variety of girls, they're using the ball more," she said.
"The defence was totally amazing this week, they turned it up, I'm really proud of them."
It was the best attacking play of any under 14s side so far this season and while the Platypi still have work to do if they are to qualify for the finals, they are now just one point outside the top four.
Importantly, Sunday also fuelled the belief and desire with the Platypi squad.
"I hope this is a turning point, look they're very capable, there's a great bunch of girls in there," Hodges said.
"They want it, it was just a group of girls getting to know each other at the start but they're starting to switch on with each other now and get with it."
After Willott's opener, Powley laid on two tries in as many minutes as the Platypi stamped their authority early.
Both came thanks to her rapid acceleration, the fullback spotting gaps in the Brumbies line then sprinting through as she twice ran away to plant the ball under the sticks.
Powley could very well have made it three tries in 10 minutes too were it not for a brilliant covering tackle from Brumbies fullback Sophie Large.
However, that missed chance was only temporary respite for the Brumbies.
That Platypi had good line speed in defence and the efforts from their markers was impressive - a host of players making two and three consecutive tackles to restrict the Brumbies.
A determined kick chase saw Lily Duffy on the board before half-time while Kelleher - who had already picked up a try assist and three line breaks - fended her way over two minutes before half-time.
The hosts reach the break with a 28-0 lead and when they returned from the second half their pressure continued.
Lauren Holden scored from a penalty tap, Clarke found success with blindside darts, Hancock's double featured her trademark fends and Powley notched up her hat-trick with a near length of the field effort.
The Brumbies tried hard as they had a mountain of defensive work to do and were rewarded with six minutes left as lock Chloe Underwood dived over.
But the match certainly belonged to the Platypi.
"Watch out for us? Yeah I hope so," Hodges said.
PANORAMA PLATYPI 58 (Jamie Powley 3, Tameika Clarke 2, Tilley Hancock 2, Mia Willott, Tarnya Kelleher, Laura Holden, Lily Duffy tries; Freya Hodges 6, Olivia Bednal goals) defeated MIDWEST BRUMBIES 6 (Chloe Underwood try; Chloe Sunderland goal)
