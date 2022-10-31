Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Watch

Panorama Platypi under 12s beat Midwest Brumbies 38-10 in Western Women's Rugby League

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated October 31 2022 - 2:09am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SHE'S only 12 years old, but Dakoda Hann's status as a Panorama Platypi cult figure just keeps growing as on Sunday the star prop crossed for five tries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.