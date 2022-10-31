SHE'S only 12 years old, but Dakoda Hann's status as a Panorama Platypi cult figure just keeps growing as on Sunday the star prop crossed for five tries.
It helped her under 12s side to a 38-10 win over the Midwest Brumbies at Carrington Panorama in their Western Women's Rugby League match and took her personal tally for the season to nine.
But it's not just that Hann is a regular try scorer that has her team-mates and spectators alike cheering - it's the way they've come.
The front rower has scored 40-metre breakaways, she's carried four and five defenders over the line with her, she's run good lines and has fended off more would-be tacklers than you'd care to count.
In attack, well if you get hit but Hann you know all about it, and she's also relished the captaincy role given to her by coach Emma Duke.
"She is our tackling machine, she is our running machine, she boosts all the girls which is all you want in a captain," Duke said.
"She's Dakoda the destroyer for sure.
"We've given her ownership of the team so she gets to speak with them at half-time, she gets to rally the girls and she's incorporated into out talks about the team as well. She's definitely heavily involved in the team."
It was the Brumbies who scored the opening try of the round five match. Though the Platypi had put in a big defensive set and looked like pinning the visitors inside their 20, fullback Sophie Perini found space on the left edge and sprinted away.
But the Platypi were quick to responded as they scored off the next set. It was Hann, charging onto ball with an inside run, that crashed through the Brumbies' defence.
Her fellow prop Liliana Shehata scored in similar fashion then the Brumbies replied via zippy winger Seoul Smith to lock it up at 10-all.
But by half-time the Playtpi had the lead and it came as Hann beat eight defenders on her way to the line. That made it 14-10.
"We gave them a bit of a spray at half-time, it was a bit nerve-racking the first half, but Dakoda always leads by example," Duke said.
"We turned up slow and the Brumbies came out absolutely flying at us, it was so good to see. The talent in this little age group is incredible, I'm so impressed."
Whereas the first half had been a good tussle, when the Platypi emerged from the sheds after the break it was a different story.
Two minutes after play resumed second rower Holly Parker slipped through the Brumbies defence to push the buffer out to eight.
Then came Dakoda the destroyer.
She laid on three tries in seven minutes - one of which she converted - to push the margin out to 34-10.
The win was sealed with two minutes to go with a Ruby Cole kick taking a fortuitous bounce which helped Parker to make it a brace.
The result keeps the Platypi in second place on the ladder, with only the undefeated Orange Vipers ahead of them.
"I'm super proud of them and let's see how we end up going," Duke said.
