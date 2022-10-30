Western Advocate

Extra money for World Athletics Cross Country Championships in Bathurst

Updated October 30 2022 - 11:01pm, first published 11:00pm
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole with athletes. Picture supplied

JUST months out from the World Athletics Cross Country Championships, the NSW Government has come through with an extra $425,000 for the event.

