JUST months out from the World Athletics Cross Country Championships, the NSW Government has come through with an extra $425,000 for the event.
Bathurst will host the International Series event at Mount Panorama in February 2023, with it expected to bring more than 5000 competitors to the region.
Destination NSW has invested millions into the event to deliver the World Championships and now the NSW Government has announced an additional $424,673 in funding to expand the categories available to participants over the two-day competition.
The World Masters Athletics Short Course Cross Country Championships will now be held on the same course.
Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said this event is big news for the Bathurst region.
"Mount Panorama is the holy ground of motorsports but now manpower will be conquering the mountain," he said.
"The NSW Government's contribution to bring this event to regional NSW is predicted to bring thousands of visitors to the region.
"This event will bring visitors and competitors from around the world boosting the region's tourism immensely."
The event will be held on February 18, 2023.
In August, the course was given a test run when the NSW Short Course Cross Country Championships came to Bathurst.
Mayor Robert Taylor said the feedback was good and everyone was excited to bring the international event to the course next year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.