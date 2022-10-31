Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway has threatened to take away a share of the $50 million pothole funding from mayors that complain the amount isn't enough.
The threat has come after the Narromine Shire mayor told the Daily Liberal it was a "bloody insult" and "embarrassing" the government could only fork out $50 million to fix the deteriorating roads.
Other regional mayors have also expressed the opinion the funding just is not enough.
Last week, Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor said the $50 million commitment from the NSW Government was welcome but was nowhere near enough.
He said Bathurst Regional Council would certainly be taking advantage of the funding.
"We will apply for whatever we can get," he said.
But he said it would be spread thin once various councils applied.
"Anything is better than nothing, but it's not anywhere near enough money," he said.
Mr Farraway responded to the concerns in an interview with Dubbo's Daily Liberal on Friday.
"I would say to those mayors; maybe come and talk to me about it, if you don't want the funding that's fine, give it back and I'll give it to another local government area," Mr Farraway said.
"I'd love to know which mayors they are because they haven't spoken to me."
In a press release from Mr Farraway on Tuesday, October 25 he said the funding would be available to help "every regional council across the state" to carry out emergency repairs.
"This money is only for six or 12 months, and it's just to fill potholes. This is not going to reseal or asphalt roads, this is just to fill potholes," he said.
If each of the 95 council's around the state fighting for funding were to receive an equal amount of the $50 million available, they would only receive $536,000.
"At any given time you can see $70 to $100 billion of government infrastructure being built in the Sydney basin and they want to offer rural NSW just $50 million - that's a real insult to people in the bush," Narromine mayor Craig Davies said.
Mr Farraway confirmed this was the first time in history the State Government has helped local council's fix potholes on their road network.
The amount of funding given to each council will be determined by the size of their road network.
"This is in addition to all the work we are doing on the state highways and state roads," he told the Daily Liberal.
"We are also making the funding available quite quickly."
Mr Farraway said the three reasons why they were delivering this funding were to give back to local government and acknowledge they need the extra cash to deploy more crews for fixing the roads, to keep the supply chain strong so farmers can get through harvest with heavy trucks on the roads and because of the wet summer ahead.
"Through summer, the Christmas and school holidays when we have more people on our roads visiting family and friends it's important we provide some extra cash," he said.
Member for the Dubbo electorate Dugald Saunders said everyone always wants more funding but this was just a stop gap measure to try and make Dubbo roads safer and more usable.
"Particularly from my perspective as the Agriculture Minister, it's about knowing we can get some of those major potholes fixed up in time for harvest," he said.
Mr Saunders said the funding was to support council's to prioritise serious sections with bad potholes and get them fixed.
"Into the future obviously there's going to have to be a far greater expansive works program that's set up and that's something we're working on with the Federal government," he said.
The rain has been causing havoc in the region, with any chance of fixing the roads diminishing.
"If you start doing major road works it's a waste of money and time because everything is too wet," Mr Saunders said.
With newly developed protocols around pothole fixing and new cold mix products being trialled that will come to regional areas, Mr Saunders said they only last a certain amount of time.
"We know that and we want them to last during the wet periods and then do major road works into the future," he said.
