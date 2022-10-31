Damaging winds and a chance of snow in elevated areas around Bathurst has been forecast across the region over the next few days.
A weather warning for damaging winds has been released for Monday, October 31, and Tuesday, November 1, said a Weatherzone representative.
The wind is expected to slowly ease into Wednesday, October 2.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Monday will see a cold front push through which will bring with it showers and even possible storms later in the afternoon and into the evening.
Following the rain system pushing through Bathurst is cooler air which will cause temperatures to drop to uncharacteristic temperatures for spring.
Tuesday, November 1, is expected to reach a high of 14 degrees, with Wednesday's temperature dropping even further, expected to reach a high of 11.
Other than last year, which saw an 11-degree day in November, temperatures haven't dropped so much at this time of year in over a decade.
A Weatherzone representative said the wind factor will definitely make the day feel colder, estimating that Tuesday's temperature could feel like 4 to 6 degrees.
There is also the possibility of light snowfall that could drop to the 800-metre mark Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning.
If the weather pattern eventuates, it will be the first time snow has fallen in November since 2008.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.