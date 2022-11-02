SHE is already running her own home-based drawing business and she has illustrated her first published children's book, but talented schoolgirl Ruby McRobert is only getting started as an artist.
The book, Where The Bleep Is Eric The Sheep, came back from the printers this month and is written by Bathurst nurse Kane Moran, who engaged Ruby to do the illustrations.
It tells the story of Eric the sheep who goes off on an adventure before getting lost, being rescued and ultimately learning he really belongs at home.
Ruby spent many long hours creating images of the characters, initially by sketching and re-sketching and ultimately fine-tuning using a software system she discovered known as Procreate.
She uses a similar artistic framework in her growing business, which she runs under the name Ruby Can Draw, combing her two great passions - art and animals.
Put simply, customers send her photos of their pets and she returns beautifully framed sketched/Procreated images of their beloved companions.
"Mum has her own business and she helped me with that side of things," Ruby said.
"And the experience working for Kane taught me a lot - everything from negotiation skills, to developing concepts, taking direction and producing the final art."
She has had a lot of support from local art enthusiasts, particularly Julie Foxall from Pigments and Pallets, where she did work experience and took some art lessons.
She has won a few prizes at the Bathurst show and is focusing heavily on another children's book for her Higher School Certificate (HSC) major works.
And then what?
"I really want to move from drawing what other people want me to draw to creating and selling my own creations," she said.
"That is a whole new challenge because people have to like what comes out of my own imagination."
Where The Bleep is Eric The Sheep can be purchased at Bathurst Regional Art Gallery or on Etsy @ericthesheep.
Anyone interested in one of Ruby's pet prints can go to Facebook or Instagram @ruby_can_draw.
