WHEN you think of a wooden spoon, you may think of the losing team in a sporting competition, or some other unpleasant memories, but now wooden spoons will be the go-to take away cutlery for hospitality establishments.
November 1 will see a government mandated ban on single-use plastic items including cutlery, stirrers, straws, plates and bowls, as well as polystyrene and personal care products including plastic cotton buds and rinse-off products containing plastic microbeads.
For owner of Annie's Old Fashioned Ice Cream Parlour Lisa Pitts, these changes will mean more than just a direct swap from plastic to paper or wooden products.
"It's going to increase the costs a lot," she said.
Ms Pitts said that the supply cost for wooden spoons has doubled in comparison to the costs for plastic spoons, which in turn, will result in higher prices for consumers.
"If I have to have the extra cost, then so do customers," she said.
The increase in supply costs also has a flow on effect due to the quality of paper straws that are available.
"Everybody is whinging, they hate paper straws, by the time you finish your milkshake or your thick shake, they're all soggy, and the same thing with the spoons, they hate ice cream off the little timber spoons," Ms Pitts said.
According to Ms Pitts, soggy straws can lead to higher supply costs, due to customers requesting replacements for when the product inevitably disintegrates.
"As you can imagine I go through a tonne of spoons and straws," Ms Pitts said.
The mandate also means that businesses have been forced to dispose of plastic items that were bought prior to its introduction, so as to comply with the new laws.
"We have to throw away everything we have bought in bulk, I'd say I'm throwing away at least $500 worth of products that I've bought in bulk," Ms Pitts said.
"If you don't use the paper straws, it's against the law ... you can be fined if you don't comply."
These fines range from a minimum of $11,000 for sole traders or small businesses, up to $55,000 for larger organisations.
Though the changes in legislation have caused increases in costs for business supplies and thus, increases in costs for consumers, Ms Pitts said that she was not worried about how this may effect the success of her business.
"Everybody is in the same boat, we just have to do what we can for the environment ... and I guess you can't get Annie's anywhere else other than here," she said.
