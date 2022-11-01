Western Advocate

Plastic ban on November 1 to see Annie's Ice Cream change to wooden spoons

AM
By Alise McIntosh
Updated November 1 2022 - 2:43am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annie's employees Megan Urza and Sam Ellis dressed in their Halloween costumes and showcasing the new wooden spoons and paper straws which will be used at the ice cream parlour. Picture by Alise McIntosh

WHEN you think of a wooden spoon, you may think of the losing team in a sporting competition, or some other unpleasant memories, but now wooden spoons will be the go-to take away cutlery for hospitality establishments.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.