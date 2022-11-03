THE bumpy ride down Mitre Street is likely to continue for motorists, with works to address the surface still not scheduled.
Bathurst Regional Council closed a section of Mitre Street, between Keppel and Piper streets, for five days from October 17 to 21 to allow for drainage works to occur.
Works manager Simon Armitage said the work should improve drainage in the area, the issues with which had been contributing to poor quality of the surface due to an excess of water.
"Council has installed sub-soil drainage to mitigate water issues near the median strip. Works were funded by council at a cost of approximately $5000," he said.
The surface of Mitre Street has continued to deteriorate since council carried out patching works in July, with the drive even more bumpy since the drainage works in October.
Mr Armitage said in August that a full road reconstruction, not resealing would be necessary, to address the problem and it would come at a cost of $100,000.
The project is not included in the 2022-23 financial year budget and, even though the surface has again deteriorated, the work has still not been scheduled.
"A full road reconstruction is necessary and is not yet scheduled in the budget," Mr Armitage said.
Council crews were spotted filling in some potholes on Thursday, November 3.
Recently, the NSW Government announced it will invest $50 million to help regional and rural councils fix the increasing number of potholes brought on by this year's extreme wet weather.
Councils are able to apply for funding to help them address their highest priority pothole repairs under the new Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair round.
Unfortunately for the motorists who use Mitre Street regularly, Mr Armitage said Bathurst council can't put the necessary works forward to receive funding from this program.
"Works of this nature would not qualify for this funding," he said.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
