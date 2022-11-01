Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Have Your Say

Group 10 president Linore Zamparini would like to see more games played out west in 2023 to counter NRL's clash with FIFA Women's World Cup

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated November 1 2022 - 2:35am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Penrith Panthers' Dylan Edwards makes a run at Carrington Park earlier this year. Picture by Chris Seabrook.

"OUR arms are wide open."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.