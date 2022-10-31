Another week of cricket has come and gone - and if you're a first grader, you're delighted.
If you're a lower grade plodder like myself there was disappointment after second grade, third grade and Centenary Cup were all washed out.
But with a full complement of Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket (BOIDC) competition fixtures, there's plenty of players to choose from for team of the week's latest edition.
As always, it's the column by the experts for the experts - and this time the batsman stood up.
We expect these two will appear regularly in the openers spot this season, and they didn't let us down in round four. Corben marked his first match of the 2022/23 season with a quality 91 off 102 balls while Brown smashed his way to 66 off 77. Both men are equally capable of taking the gloves too but we'll go with the Cavaliers skipper.
Honourable mention to Orange City's Josh Coyte, who's unlucky to miss out again but unfortunately these two outscored him.
One of the toughest parts of this side to pick. Cooper Brien was outstanding with the bat yet again, but unfortunately he's been pipped at the post.
With 70 off 60 balls, this might be the season Cameron Laird goes berserk in BOIDC. His efforts were enough to knock off Brien and there's every chance these two might be the main men come finals time. Slattery makes his second appearance with a glorious all-round performance, securing 3/31 with the ball and 42 not out. It didn't take long for Jameel Qureshi to get going, hitting 69 not out to lead Rugby to victory after ripping through the Centrals top order with 2/22. His opponent Daryl Kennewell will round out the middle order, after undeniably being Centrals' best player. The reliable all-rounder hit 36 off 27 to finish his side's innings before giving Rugby's batsmen nothing with 0/6 off 5 overs.
A brilliant all-round performance in his first game of the season secured Mac Webster the all-rounders spot, after rescuing his side's innings with 57 then dominating the Redbacks top order with 2/12 at CYMS scored its first win of the season.
Clint Moxon had a weekend to remember, claiming three wickets against CYMS before hitting 34 in a losing chase. He backed it up the next day with 5/21 for Bathurst in the Western Premier League. Wes Lummis might be a top order batsman but after taking four wickets he'll have to settle for a bowlers spot, there's no chance he could be left out. Yousuf Qureshi was the bowler of the weekend, destroying Centrals with 4/29. Matt Fearnley might've been expensive for St Pat's but he did the damage when needed with 3/51 against ORC.
Team of the week tally:
Two appearances - Connor Slattery, Andrew Brown, Jameel Qureshi, Matt Fearnley.
One appearance - Mac Webster, Clint Moxon, Wes Lummis, Yousuf Qureshi, Cameron Laird, Daryl Kennewell, Matt Corben, David Rogerson, Matthew Holmes, Lachlan Skelly, Ed Morrish, Cooper Brien, Henry Shoemark, Brett Causer.
