With 70 off 60 balls, this might be the season Cameron Laird goes berserk in BOIDC. His efforts were enough to knock off Brien and there's every chance these two might be the main men come finals time. Slattery makes his second appearance with a glorious all-round performance, securing 3/31 with the ball and 42 not out. It didn't take long for Jameel Qureshi to get going, hitting 69 not out to lead Rugby to victory after ripping through the Centrals top order with 2/22. His opponent Daryl Kennewell will round out the middle order, after undeniably being Centrals' best player. The reliable all-rounder hit 36 off 27 to finish his side's innings before giving Rugby's batsmen nothing with 0/6 off 5 overs.