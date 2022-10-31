Western Advocate
Project team appointed for Bathurst Hospital redevelopment

October 31 2022 - 5:30pm
Bathurst Hospital is set to get a $200 million redevelopment. Picture by Chris Seabrook

THE $200 million redevelopment of the Bathurst hospital is a step closer following the appointment of the project team.

