THE $200 million redevelopment of the Bathurst hospital is a step closer following the appointment of the project team.
The redevelopment plan was announced in June, 2022 after years of complaints from the community and anonymous health workers that the hospital was not up to scratch.
The NSW Government promised that the project would "deliver more acute inpatient beds, a larger emergency department, increased rehabilitation services, expanded ambulatory and outpatient services, and an enhanced pre- and post-operative care".
Following a competitive tender process, TSA has been appointed as the project manager and Billard Leece Partnership will come on board as the architects.
Now that a project team has been appointed, the NSW Government is expecting the master planning for the redevelopment will be completed sometime in early 2023.
Consultation will be under taken with key stakeholders, including clinicians, staff, patients, carers and the local community, to inform planning and design.
Members of the public will be able to attend pop-up information sessions within the hospital's main foyer on Thursday, November 3 and Friday, November 11.
There is no need to RSVP for the sessions.
A community reference group is also being established to represent the diverse needs of the local and surrounding communities.
Anyone who would like to apply for the group, or to get more details about the community information sessions, visit www.hinfra.health.nsw.gov.au/bathurstredevelopment, phone the project team on (02) 9978 5432 or email HI-Bathurst@health.nsw.gov.au.
Deputy premier and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole has welcomed the appointment of the project team, saying that it allows the redevelopment to move forward.
"The appointment of the project team is a key milestone in the delivery of this significant redevelopment and will ensure we can move ahead with planning to deliver innovative, patient-centred care healthcare within a modern, fit-for-purpose facility," he said.
"Building a hospital of this size requires in-depth planning and an experienced team of project managers and architects who have worked on a range of health infrastructure projects in both metro and regional areas have been engaged to progress the redevelopment."
A comprehensive timeline for the redevelopment has not been provided, but when the plans were announced in June, the Western NSW Local Health District chief executive officer anticipated that the work wouldn't be completed until 2027.
He later said the building works could start in early 2024.
