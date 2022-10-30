SPLIT And Stack has battled wet conditions to claim his maiden win at Kennerson Park on Monday afternoon.
The Amanda Ginn-trained brindle dog, who was backed at $9 by the punters, jumped from barrier seven in the first of a 12-race meeting and after running fourth in the back straight, he bolted to the front coming into the first turn and he never looked back, finishing well ahead of Binstead Izzy ($12) and Wheeling ($26) in second and third respectively.
The hot favourite Nevada Jack ($1.60) was off the pace, finishing in fifth.
Craig Tuntler, a co-trainer of the dog, said he was pleased with how the dog performed, especially as he was drawn in an unfavourable box.
"I'm pleased because he needs inside boxes," he said.
"Having box seven he had to push a few dogs around to get where he wanted to be."
"He's not raced in conditions like this but I think he's trialled in bad conditions."
Tuntler explained that the dog came from a friend of his.
"We got him from a mate of ours. We did a pre-training work with him," he explained.
"He said: 'If you want to go on with him, you can'. So we sort of went on with it.
"I'm very pleased with the dog. He just needs to learn how to settle down. He very mad. He needs to learn how to control himself a bit better."
Tuntler has no major plans for Split And Stack, saying he'll just work him through the grades.
"I'll just come back to Bathurst next week, look for low-grade races and work him through them," he said.
Ginn would enjoy further success later in the meeting, as Omens ($10) won the ninth race of the meeting, which was held across 520 metres.
Darren Wort also won two races, with Totally Deluded ($5.50) in race 10 and On The Overpass ($1.75) in race five.
