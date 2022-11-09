IF you're looking for entertainment in Bathurst, you've got it with John Stephan's Roy Orbison tribute tour.
Friday, November 11 will see John Stephan perform the 'YOU GOT IT! - A Salute to Roy Orbison' tour to audiences from the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC).
The show is fully endorsed by Wesley Orbison, the eldest son of Roy Orbison, and also allows attendees the opportunity to hear the personal narrative of Roy Orbison presented intimately through spoken words from Wesley.
Stephan said that the opportunity to perform the songs by Roy Orbison, the music legend is something that he is very honoured by.
"This particular show is pretty much the only show in the world that's like it," he said.
"It's the only show that's ever been endorsed by the Orbison family, and when I say show, I mean I'm the only artist ever to be endorsed by the Orbison family.
"It's wonderful actually, to know that I'm the only person that's ever been endorsed by the family is a true honour."
The show will see Stephan perform 15 of Orbison's number one hits, as well as other songs to accompany the spoken word elements.
These hits include; Oh, Pretty Woman, You Got It and Only the Lonely.
"He was one of the biggest artists ever in history, Roy Orbison, with 15 number one hits, he obviously was bigger than most people," Stephan said.
"Elvis Presley was quoted as saying that he had the best voice ever, and so for them to consider me as being the only person to be able to pay homage to their dad is a true honour."
Though having the ability to perform Roy Orbison's greatest hits is something that Stephan finds incredibly rewarding, he said that having the capacity to tour and interact with his fans is his favourite facet of live performance.
"Seeing the look on people's faces when they're remembering songs they loved, and you're talking to them and they're laughing at what you're saying and that connection that you get from people that you don't know and you walk away feeling like you've made 500 or 1000 new friends," he said.
This is especially true for Bathurst audiences, who Stephan feels especially connected to.
"This will probably be my third time in Bathurst," he said.
"Bathurst audiences are great, they're a little bit more reserved than other places, but once they loosen up they're as rowdy as the best of them."
After performing all over the world, writing songs for other artists and at times, and sharing the stage with artists like Taylor Swift and Faith Hill, Stephan knows the importance of catering to various audience sizes and age ranges.
Though the tribute show primarily focuses on music from the 1960s, Stephan said the show will be enjoyable for people of all ages.
"People should come if they want a good night out and if they want to remember such amazing music that was written in the 60s, music that will never be written like that again ... and music that has emotion, all while learning about a man who literally was a legend," he said.
"It's open for anyone who is young enough to enjoy quality music ... we've had 16-year-olds all the way up to 84-year-olds."
Tickets are available online via the BMEC website, or via phone on 6333 6161.
