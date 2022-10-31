WHO is the fastest Panorama Platypi of them all? That might still be up for debate but what is certain is that the club is on a high after one of the biggest days in its history.
On Sunday at Carrington Park the Platypi posted a clean sweep of all five grades when hosting the Midwest Brumbies.
The day of dominance saw the Platypi cross for an impressive 43 tries in total, with both the under 18s and under 14s winning for the first time this season.
Club secretary Cas Hanrahan was delighted to see the Platypi win five games on the same day for the first time since they joined the Western Women's Rugby League competition.
"I don't remember a clean sweep like this because usually that under 18s age group has always had a struggle for numbers, it's been hard for them to have that same team consistently week-in and week-out," she said.
"This season, I call them the OGs, because they're the original girls that started across all clubs in under 15s, so they do have a bit more consistency now.
"Round five is always when they start clicking, they've had five weeks together of game time with pretty well the same team every week and they really clicked this week.
"I don't know if I have any words for the day, it was amazing to watch, the girls have had their five weeks together and are really starting to kick on now.
"The new ones are learning so fast, the old hands are sharing it around across the board, it's just unbelieve to watch, I just love watching it."
While the development of combinations across each squad as a whole was a huge factor behind Panorama's success against the Brumbies, there were also some impressive displays of individual skill as well.
In the under 12s captain-prop Dakoda Hann scored five tries and in each of the other grades there were hat-trick heroes with Jamie Powley (under 14s), Samantha Hanrahan (under 16s), Rhiani Rozga (under 18s) and Tiana Anderson (opens) all crossing three times.
It was seeing Anderson, who made it seven tries in four games, again burning rivals with her speed that saw the interesting question of who is the fastest Platypi of all arise.
Across the grades there are speed machines while in opens Anderson, Erin Naden and Jacinta Windsor are all players with blistering speed.
"Tiana has got some legs on her, she actually came off the wing this game as well, Kev [Grimshaw coach] played her through the centre and threw it around. She's got some skills that girl, she's wonderful to watch and the speed on her," Hanrahan said.
"It's got the open girls joking about a foot race. You've Tiana, Jacinta and Erin, it would have to be over 100 metres.
"I have no idea who would win, they are all so quick."
Amongst the try scoring blitzes and displays of skill and speed, there were other elements that made the day a special one for the Platypi.
In two grades when the Brumbies were impacted by injuries, the Platypi loaned them players.
It shows that while there are good rivalries in Western Women's Rugby League, there's camaraderie as well.
"The Brumbies, they had heart, I can't fault them there, but not only just the 18s gave over players, the 14s ended up helping out with players as well," Hanrahan said.
"It was great too see them putting their hands up to go over and help the Brumbies, it does show what girls football is all about.
"Showing that kind of sportsmanship was definitely something great to see as well."
The Panorama Platypi will be looking to build on their super Sunday in round six, the teams set to travel to Wellington this Saturday to face the Wiradjuri Goannas.
