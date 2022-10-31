Western Advocate
Heavy overnight rain closes Hereford Street bridge

By Newsroom
Updated October 31 2022 - 8:34pm, first published 8:21pm
The lower level bridge in Hereford Street, this photo was taken during flooding in October.

COUNCIL is advising people travelling to and from Kelso today to allow extra time for travel after the Hereford Street bridge was closed earlier this morning.

