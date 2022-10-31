Heavy overnight rain closes Hereford Street bridge

COUNCIL is advising people travelling to and from Kelso today to allow extra time for travel after the Hereford Street bridge was closed earlier this morning.
In a statement released just after 6am, a spokesperson for council said heavy rainfall in the catchment over night has resulted in a rapid rise in the Macquarie River at Bathurst, and a Moderate flood warning has been issued.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"The low level bridge at Hereford St has now been closed to traffic. The railings are currently being lowered and traffic control is being put in place."
Council advised motorists to allow extra time for travel to work this morning.
Road closure updates will be provided as the situation changes.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.