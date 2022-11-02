THE Bathurst Regional Youth Council partnered with headspace Bathurst to promote healthy minds and lifestyles for Mental Health Month recently.
October was Mental Health Month and headspace Bathurst took over the Youth Council Instagram page to answer questions via video messages on managing mental health.
The team received around 15 questions and provided advice on coping strategies on stress and anxiety, body image, time management, how to talk a friend in need and how to make an appointment with headspace.
It is important that our community's young people are able to get involved in these important conversations on mental health.
This was a successful initiative and I hope to see more like this in the future.
Reconnecting with the villages
Council has held several village meetings over the last couple of weeks and we will continue meeting with residents throughout November.
This is your chance to attend have a chat with councillors to discuss projects and any other matters of interest to you.
Each meeting will commence at 6pm and will be held at the following locations:
If you have the time available, I would like to encourage you to come along and have your say.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.