Western Advocate

Young people carry the important mental health conversation | Mayor's say

By Mayor Robert Taylor
November 3 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Bolt from headspace Bathurst, Youth Council members Chloe Tayler, Harvey Lew and Jasmyn Nankervis, and mayor Robert Taylor. Picture supplied

THE Bathurst Regional Youth Council partnered with headspace Bathurst to promote healthy minds and lifestyles for Mental Health Month recently.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.