TO drive from Bathurst to Goulburn across the edge of the Monaro and onto the coast, it's obvious that this is the third season in a row that could be called the "once in a lifetime".
On some of the lighter country the rapid spread of blackberries can be seen and very large costs would be incurred if spraying programs were under taken.
We have to wonder what this type of country will look like in 20 years time.
Merino sheep are a rarity in those districts but there are lots of very dirty crossbred ewes and big lambs that will have to be cleaned up at some stage.
Just who will drag these numbers of sheep across the board and tidy them up before shearing?
A FRIEND who has followed a respected long-range weather forecaster tells me that the current prediction is for "The flood" to occur in Bathurst by mid November.
If this does occur we would see the levee banks fully tested with floodwaters across the Hereford Street flats.
With so much flood water covering much of the flat country in the west and south west of our state, farmers in many districts must be hoping for lots of sunshine and hot weather to give them a chance to harvest crops, get livestock to market and get sheep shorn.
With shearing being held up by wet weather and floods, there must be a lot of medium micron wool being presented for sale with test measurements of 18.5 micron, 120mm length.
This may not be easy to sell.
CHRIS and Fiona Roweth held a successful on-property sale of their Windy Hill Poll Dorset rams at Browns Creek last week.
The sale was conducted by AWN Orange with auctioneer Lindsay Fryer. Fifty-two rams were sold to a top of $2600 (twice) and an average of $1582.
Seventeen registered bidders were from Tarana, Canowindra and the local area.
THE buyer of a battery of Charinga blood rams at the recent auction at Capree Stud paid the equal top price on the day of $7250.
He may be changing back to Merinos following an all crossbred prime lamb operation.
The previous owner of the property had made the reverse change some decades ago - Charinga blood Merinos to all crossbred breeders.
The property's previous owners were my last clients after many years of livestock contracting and their Merino flock was always a pleasure to work with.
Before I leave the local sales, I was pleased to learn that 20 hogget rams were sold post-sale at Blink Bonnie, with a late order being confirmed just before the sale ended.
These sheep were an even line-up and the buyer would have to appreciate the quality and the value.
THE record selling price for working sheep, cattle or goat dog at the Capree stud Newbridge has shown us the value that lies ahead in the stud breeding of these dogs.
Sheep breeders see the value in a well-bred working dog, especially since rural workers are hard to find.
Most of the dog breeders concentrate on kelpies for their all-round ability, but there must be a place for the very intelligent border collies and huntaways.
To watch a good huntaway mustering on his own in rocky mountains in New Zealand was an eye opener and owners love a working border collie for his ability and his brains.
Most shearing contractors own a really good dog and it is nearly always a kelpie.
A GLANCE through advertised store cattle sales shows five featured lots at a Pakenham store cattle sale that are infused with Speckle Park blood and a lot of lines of Angus cross Friesian females.
Over the page to a Mortlake special store sale we see a few lots of Belted Galloway cows and calves, even a Belty heifer with a Highland calf.
Demand for store cattle remains very strong and good results should be obtained for every type of cattle.
The Bendigo Blue ribbon sale on Friday offers 20,000 ewe lambs, the vast majority being mulesed and Gudaired because that is exactly what buyers demand.
FOR the many landholders who enquire about foot problems in sheep, Power Parers can be bought, sold or repaired by contacting Dave on 0408 568739 or email powerparer@gmail.com.
A FORMER Australian Federal treasurer was guest speaker at the BeefEx conference recently.
He said, "If you had to name one country well placed in these times of instability you would have to say it is Australia. I would have killed for trading conditions like this when I was treasurer."
He noted that the Australian Future Fund holds $130 billion in assets, but suggested that a return on investments of zero or minus one per cent may look good in 2023.
He reminded us that iron ore was being sold for $13 per tonne in the year 2000 and for $130 per tonne in the last financial year.
Saturday, November 5: Pomanara Fine and Superfines, 32 rams at Sallys Flat.
Wednesday, November 9: Glenwood Wellington, 150 SRS Poll Merino ewes.
FOLLOWING some excellent selling sessions in the last two weeks, the Australian wool market eased in week 17 to close down 23ac/kg with the Eastern Market Indicator (EMI) now at 1300ac/kg.
The US dollar (USD) indicator was however basically unchanged for the week as the Australian dollar strengthened against the USD.
On average the Merino indicators were around 40ac/kg cheaper for the week with 17.0 micron and finer being most affected.
Carding types moved against the trend and were dearer for the week, whilst crossbreds were 10ac/kg cheaper.
China was still active, with Europe and India very competitive on the better style, low vegetable matter wools.
Supply and wool quality will be further affected due to the wet weather and flooding that we continue to see in NSW and northern Victoria.
Week 18 has an offering of 41,000 bales, to be offered on Wednesday and Thursday due to the Melbourne Cup holiday in Victoria on Tuesday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.