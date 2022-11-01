Bathurst enjoys over 35s success in long-awaited return of Cowra Country Cup

IT'S always a weekend of fun, laughs and football and for Bathurst there was extra joy, as it took home silverware in the first Cowra Country Cup in three years.
Three teams representing Bathurst District Football entered the over 35s tournament on the weekend, with Eglinton DFC and Panda FC fielding their own team, while a mostly combined Bathurst '75-Macquarie United, with a few extra players from Abercrombie FC and Eglinton DFC, entered as just Bathurst.
Sixteen teams played in the group stage on the Saturday, before the top eight were split into the cup and bottom eight were split into the shield for the Sunday.
Bathurst would ultimately progress to the final of the shield, defeating Orange's Barnstoneworth United on penalties.
Andrew Rankin, the organiser of the Bathurst team, said it was a great weekend.
"Everyone had a great weekend and we always look forward to it," he said.
"It was good that Eglinton sent a team and Panda sent a team. My team was a combined team, with a mix of players from mainly Macquarie and '75. All the players did the association proud."
Bathurst was grouped with Blue Mountains, Barnstoneworth United and Albury City on the Saturday, losing all three games.
On the Sunday, Bathurst's quarter final shield match was a walkover after the opposition didn't turn up, before Bathurst defeated Panda in the semi-final.
It set up a final against Barnies, with Jake White scoring the goal for Bathurst, with the scores locked at 1-all at the end of extra-time. Bathurst would ultimately win 3-2 on penalties.
Rankin was full of praise for his players.
"We really enjoyed it. My team was half '75 and half Macquarie but we had Peter Scott from Abercrombie as well," he said.
"We also had, because of a couple of late pull outs, two guys from Eglinton - Matt Markwick and Paul Kirkland.
"Matty kept goal for us and he was absolutely brilliant. He was really, really good. He made some saves that were phenomenal."
Rankin thanked the Cowra volunteers who helped organise the competition.
"It was fantastic. It's brilliantly run," he said.
"Cowra council was really helpful. They made sure the fields were spot on. They have their sponsors that are just very accommodating."
The winning Bathurst squad included Peter Scott, Roy Thomas, Scott Inwood, Brendan Sweeney, Wirat Doungmanee, Jake White, Andrew Rankin, Graeme Ross, Greg Johnson, Ian Fry, Kerry Johns, Matt Markwick and Paul Kirkland.
Tahmoor Red won the cup competition, defeating Albury City 1-0 in the final.
