Bathurst enjoys over 35s success in long-awaited return of Cowra Country Cup

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
November 1 2022 - 12:00am
The Bathurst team that won the Cowra Country Cup plate competition. Picture contributed.

IT'S always a weekend of fun, laughs and football and for Bathurst there was extra joy, as it took home silverware in the first Cowra Country Cup in three years.

