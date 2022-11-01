A FIRE that has destroyed a Lambert Street laundromat is now under investigation by Bathurst police.
Emergency services were alerted to the incident just before 3am on Tuesday morning.
Fire and Rescue NSW crews from Bathurst and Kelso fire stations attended, with each sending two trucks.
Bathurst Station Officer Sandy Collins said firefighters encountered heavy fire at the scene.
"From what I understand, firefighters encountered very heavy conditions, so heavy fire, and the building was destroyed by fire and is currently being investigated," he said.
"I would imagine that conditions inside were fairly perilous, and the roof collapsed at one stage."
He said firefighters were at the scene for several hours.
In a Facebook post, Kelso Fire and Rescue NSW said there were no injuries reported, however the building was "a total loss".
Bathurst police remained on the scene on Tuesday morning to investigate the fire. No cause has been determined at this stage.
It is not the first fire at this laundromat in recent times.
The Western Advocate reported on October 10, 2022 that firefighters had extinguished a fire at the rear of the premises and that it was the second blaze to have occurred at the premises that week.
