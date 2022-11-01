Western Advocate

Police investigating after fire destroyed laundromat in Bathurst

Updated November 1 2022 - 12:41am, first published 12:40am
A police vehicle at the scene of the fire on Tuesday morning.

A FIRE that has destroyed a Lambert Street laundromat is now under investigation by Bathurst police.

