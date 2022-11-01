AROUND 25 millimetres of rain in the space of four hours saw the Hereford Street Bridge close again on Tuesday morning, with the river level still rising.
State Emergency Services (SES) spokesman David Rankine said the Macquarie River in Bathurst is predicted to reach 5.5 metres, just under the major flood level.
In the 24 hours to 9am Tuesday, the rain gauge at the Bathurst Airport had received 35.8mm of rain, but Mr Rankine said he received reports of up to 85mm in some locations around the catchment area.
Despite the significant rainfall, Mr Rankine said there's no risk of flooding at the moment as the levy along the Macquarie is not expected to break.
The main concern is the strong winds, with SES crews responding to multiple reports of fallen trees blocking the roads.
"We had a few requests for assistance overnight, our volunteers were kept busy mostly with a number of tree jobs, so trees down blocking roads," Mr Rankine said.
"They were out in pretty horrendous conditions overnight helping the community so we want to thank them for that.
"In terms of flooding, there's no real flood risk or concern for us at the moment ... but we'll certainly see the river up for the next couple of days."
With the winds expected to continue for the next few days, residents should be mindful of outdoor furniture, décor, and equipment that could blow away and become dangerous.
Mr Rankine said the weather Bathurst has received over the recent months is indicative of what residents can expect through spring and summer.
"The Bureau has predicted this latest La Nina weather cycle to go right the way through to March or April," he said.
"Just be prepared that this won't be the last of the rainfall that we'll see in Bathurst in the next few months."
Road users are reminded not to drive through flood waters and to allow extra time when commuting.
Mr Rankine estimates the low level bridge has been closed around seven times this year, and said there's a good chance this won't be the last time the bridge goes under in 2022.
