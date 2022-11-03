'Other people were smoking': Man's decision to drive while on drugs costs him hundreds of dollars

THE decision to drive on Bathurst roads with drugs in his system has cost a man $800.
Daryl Howard Somerville, 38, of Torch Street, Bathurst, entered a written plea of guilty to Bathurst Local Court on October 26 for one count of driving with an illicit drug present in his blood.
Court documents reveal a green Toyota Lexcen sedan - driven by Somerville - was stopped by police about 5.20pm on August 1 this year on William Street in Bathurst.
Somerville was subject to an oral drug fluid test which returned a positive result for cannabis.
The court heard he was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where he provided a secondary sample for drug analysis, which came back negative.
The remainder of the sample was sent for forensic analysis, which later returned a positive detection of cannabis.
"I was at a party on the weekend ... other people were smoking," Somerville said to police about taking drugs.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis convicted Somerville - who was absent in court - and disqualified him from driving for three months in addition to the fine.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.